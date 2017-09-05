New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Boston Red Sox Used Apple Watch to Illicitly Steal Hand Signals From Opposing Teams
Investigators for Major League Baseball believe the Boston Red Sox, currently in first place in the American League East, have used the Apple Watch to illicitly steal hand signals from opposing teams, reports The New York Times.
The Red Sox are believed to have stolen hand signals from opponents' catchers in games using video recording equipment and communicated the information with the Apple Watch.
Tim Cook visiting Fenway Park in June
An inquiry into the Red Sox' practice started two weeks ago following a complaint from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who caught a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying information to players. It's believed the information was used to determine the type of pitch that was going to be thrown.
Baseball investigators corroborated the claim using video for instant replay and broadcasts before confronting the Red Sox. The team admitted that trainers received signals from video replay personnel and then shared them with some players.
It's not yet known if the Red Sox will face penalties for the scheme, but in light of the signal stealing, the Red Sox have also accused the Yankees of using a camera from the YES television network to steal signs during games.
The Red Sox told league investigators said that team personnel scanning instant- replay video were electronically sending the pitch signs to the trainers, who were then passing the information to the players. [...]Observing signs is allowed when a runner on second base visually intercepts signals between the catcher and the pitcher and relays that information to the batter, but recording signs with electronic devices is not permitted.
The video provided to the commissioner's office by the Yankees was captured during the first two games of the series and included at least three clips. In the clips, the team's assistant athletic trainer, Jon Jochim, is seen looking at his Apple Watch and then passing information to outfielder Brock Holt and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was injured at the time but in uniform. In one instance, Pedroia is then seen passing the information to Young.
Damn Tim! First it's stealing jobs from Americans, now stealing signs?
Boston/NE are a bunch of CHEETAAAAASSS!!!
A Boston sports team caught cheating..SHOCKER!!!
With any luck, they won't be at the top of the AL East for long!
I hope Cook issues a memo
Cheats a cheat. But kind of funny too.
Add money to anything and watch the worms come out.
Add money to anything and watch the worms come out.
Lmao. Surprised this kind of stuff doesn't come up more often
Pretty awesome.
Maybe I'm missing something, but this sounds like the "used an Apple Watch to steal signs" portion of this story could be summarized as "the people stealing signs sent a text message to a person in the dugout. That person happened to be wearing an Apple Watch".
Clickbait headline, much?
Clickbait headline, much?
Tom Brady never cheated either. /S.
No of course not and belichick never videotaped other teams practices. they were just fined, suspended, and stripped of draft picks for the hell of it.
