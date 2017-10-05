Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update With Fix for APFS Disk Utility Bug and Keychain Vulnerability
The new version of macOS High Sierra 10.13 is a free update for all customers who have a compatible machine. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.
The supplemental macOS High Sierra 10.13 update addresses a software vulnerability that could expose the passwords of encrypted Apple File System volumes in plain text in Disk Utility.
Apple has released a support document alongside the Supplemental Update that walks users through the process of protecting their data if macOS High Sierra is showing a password instead of a password hint on an encrypted APFS volume.
Steps include installing the new update, creating an encrypted backup of data for the affected volume, erasing the drive, reformatting to APFS, then APFS (Encrypted), and finally restoring the data that was backed up.
A separate security support document says that the update also fixes a vulnerability that could let a hacker steal the usernames and passwords of accounts stored in Keychain using a malicious third-party app.
And finally, according to the release notes accompanying the update, it also improves installer robustness, fixes a cursor graphic bug in Adobe InDesign, and resolves an issue where messages couldn't be deleted from Yahoo accounts in Mail.
macOS High Sierra introduces a new more modern file system designed for flash storage (APFS), Metal 2, Safari improvements that protect user privacy and prevent autoplay videos, and improvements to several apps like Photos, Mail, Notes, and more.
How about other meaningful updates?
HURRAH! That was v quick. Thought we'd wait a couple of months for that - kudos to Apple for the speed of this update.
Follow these steps to update macOS High Sierra, and then back up, erase, and restore the encrypted APFS volume.
[LIST=1]
* Install the macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update from the App Store updates page.
* Create an encypted backup of the data in your affected encrypted APFS volume.
* Open Disk Utility and select the affected encrypted APFS volume in the sidebar.
* Click Unmount to unmount the volume.
* Click Erase.
* When asked, type a name for the volume in the Name field.
* Change Format to APFS.
* Then change Format again to APFS (Encrypted).
* Enter a new password in the dialog. Enter it again to verify the password, and if you’d like to, provide a hint for the encrypted APFS volume. Click Choose.
* Click Erase. You can see the progress of the Erase process.
* Click Done when the process is complete.
* Restore the data that you backed up in Step 1 to the new encrypted APFS volume that you just created.
FFS.
At least Apple has been responsive, as the APFS vulnerability was just revealed within the past day.I wouldn't be surprised if Apple knew about this bug before it was publicized and already had been working on a fix.
I just returned to Mac Rumors Home Page after hoping to find some helpful comments in the thread on the Disc Utility/APFS vulnerability, and found Mac Rumors newest post announcing the issue had been resolved with a supplemental update.
Phew, that was ten minutes uncomfortable reading. :p
