macOS High Sierra Vulnerability Allegedly Allows Malicious Third-Party Apps to Access Plaintext Keychain Data
macOS High Sierra, released to the public today, could be impacted by a major security flaw that could allow a hacker to steal the usernames and passwords of accounts stored in Keychain.
As it turns out, unsigned apps on macOS High Sierra (and potentially earlier versions of macOS) can allegedly access the Keychain info and display plaintext usernames and passwords without a user's master password.
Security researcher and ex-NSA analyst Patrick Wardle tweeted about the vulnerability early this morning and shared a video of the exploit in action.
For this vulnerability to work, a user needs to download malicious third-party code from an unknown source, something Apple actively discourages with warnings about apps downloaded outside of the Mac App Store or from non-trusted developers. In fact, Apple does not even allow apps from non-trusted developers to be downloaded without explicitly overriding security settings.
As demonstrated in the video above, Wardle created a proof-of-concept app called "keychainStealer" that was able to access plaintext passwords stored in Keychain for Twitter, Facebook, and Bank of America. Wardle spoke to Forbes about the vulnerability and said it's actually not hard to get malicious code running on a Mac even with Apple's protections in place.
As Wardle has not released the full exploit code, it has not been double-checked by MacRumors or another source, so full details on the vulnerability are not known just yet.
Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment about the potential vulnerability.
8 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Would have been great if he contacted Apple before the OS was released. Just looking for attention. Jerk
8 minutes ago at 11:34 am
On release day. That's embarrassing.
9 minutes ago at 11:34 am
10.13.1 developer and public beta in 3, 2, 1.....
3 minutes ago at 11:39 am
I'm still running El Capitan. I held off on Sierra until the first update but then never upgraded because I didn't need any features and now another year has passed by. Glad I get lazy with these.
3 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Would have been great if he contacted Apple before the OS was released. Just looking for attention. Jerk1. Would have been even greater if Apple had ppl who found these kind of bugs themselves before release.
2. You don't know if he found this yesterday. But sure hate on the guy who might have prevented your bank account password from ending up in the wrong hands. Jerk.
7 minutes ago at 11:35 am
7 minutes ago at 11:35 am
lol, c'mon on day 1!!!!?!
