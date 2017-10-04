Renderings Imagine What an 'iPhone X Plus' Might Look Like

Wednesday October 4, 2017 3:09 PM PDT by Juli Clover
As Apple prepares to launch its first OLED iPhone with an edge-to-edge display, facial recognition, upgraded cameras, and other features, iDrop News has created renderings imagining what the future of the iPhone X might look like.

The renderings pair the existing 5.8-inch iPhone X with a larger model that has a 6.4-inch screen, based on the hypothesis that Apple is planning to release an all OLED iPhone lineup with devices that are similar in design to the iPhone X.


Design wise, the "iPhone X Plus" model in the rendering is identical to the iPhone X, with just a larger display to distinguish the two devices. It has the same notch-shaped top element to house the TrueDepth camera and sensors. Should Apple plan to introduce a larger version of the iPhone X in 2018 or beyond, it's not clear what it would be named, but "iPhone X Plus" likely isn't an option.


Though the iPhone X won't be available for purchase for another three weeks, we've already been hearing rumors about Apple's plans for 2018 and beyond.


Early information suggests Apple is aiming to introduce at least two OLED iPhones in 2018, with displays that measure in at 5.85 inches and 6.46 inches, similar to the renderings above. Apple is said to be working with Samsung Display and other suppliers to source OLED displays for the two devices.

Separate rumors have confirmed that Apple is aiming for an all OLED lineup for 2018 or 2019, with specific timing dependent on whether Apple can secure enough OLED production capacity from its various partners.

Apple was not able to introduce an all OLED lineup in 2017, instead pairing the $999 OLED iPhone X with the standard LCD iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, both of which have lower price tags.

Avatar
Asarien
55 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
They really put in a lot of effort to create those Plus renderings, eh?
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
japanime
51 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
How to get onto the front page of Macrumors:

1) Download one of Apple's images of the iPhone X.

2) Resize that image in Adobe Photoshop.

3) Call that resized image a "rendering" that "imagines" what an "iPhone X Plus might look like."

:D
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
cdapple
54 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Fascinating.

Renderings Imagine What a "Footlong Hot Dog" Might Look Like.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
54 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
What a truly breathtaking render.

Hurry, someone make a render of what an Apple TV Plus would look like next!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
2IS
55 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
So imaginative
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
SigEp265
54 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
That wasn't too hard to imagine. :)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jimrod
21 minutes ago at 03:45 pm

Great vision — difficult to pull off such a render. Take what you got and make it bigger.

But on a slightly unrelated note, wouldn’t a lot of people prefer a slightly smaller X option over a larger version? Maybe I’m just speaking for myself here.


I think most iPhone users I know would like an SE sized phone with 5”+ screen. I don’t actually know anyone who uses a +.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mobster1983
44 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
Oh come on. You have really raised the bar for worthless articles with this one.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
50 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Great vision — difficult to pull off such a render. Take what you got and make it bigger.

But on a slightly unrelated note, wouldn’t a lot of people prefer a slightly smaller X option over a larger version? Maybe I’m just speaking for myself here.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
40 minutes ago at 03:27 pm
I wonder if they'll release the iPhone SE X
Rating: 2 Votes
