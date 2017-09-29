Best Buy Two Day Sale: Save on iMacs, 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, 4K TVs, and More

Best Buy today launched a new two day sale that will run through tomorrow, September 30, and grants customers free shipping on orders $35 and over as well as fast one-hour in-store pickup on most items. As usual, Best Buy has a variety of Apple products discounted, including iMacs and iPad Pros from late 2015, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Below we'll list all of the Apple devices with markdowns in Best Buy's sale, as well as some notable deals on other products.
Best Buy's sale also has deals on numerous TVs, including a few 4K sets that will work with the new Apple TV 4K. There are three Samsung sets on sale, starting with the company's 55-inch LED Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $749.99, down from $899.99, then rising to the 65-inch LED Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with High Dynamic Range for $1,599.99, down from $2,399.99. Brands like Sharp, Vizio, and LG all have 4K TV sets on sale today and tomorrow as well, with screen dimensions increasing to 75 inches.
Discounts ending tomorrow also encompass Bragi's The Dash headphones, Bluetooth speakers from Sony and harmon/kardon, and more, so be sure to check out our Deals Roundup for more information before the two day sale finishes.
In other deals-related reminders, Rogue Amoeba's 15th anniversary sale ends tomorrow, September 30; MacRumors readers can continue to get 15 percent off RAVPower's Qi Wireless Charger on Amazon through October 15; and our exclusive $308 discount off SOUND FORGE Pro Mac 3 continues through October 13. You also still have a few hours to enter our weekly giveaway for a Pad & Quill leather case for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X, ending today at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
iMacs From Late 2015
- 21.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD - $949.99, down from $1,299
- 21.5-inch 4K, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD - $1,099.99, down from $1,499.99
- 27-inch 5K, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD - $1,299.99, down from $1,799.99
- 27-inch 5K, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99
- 27-inch 5K, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $1,749.99, down from $2,299.99
