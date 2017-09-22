MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Case for Your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X From Pad & Quill

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Pad & Quill to offer MacRumors a chance to win one of the company's high-quality leather cases designed for the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Pad & Quill has a whole line of iPhone cases with a folio style that secures the iPhone in place, protects the display with a leather cover, and adds pockets to hold cash and credit cards. All cases are also compatible with the wireless charging features built into Apple's newest devices. Pad & Quill tested several iPhone 8 models with a range of wireless chargers and had success with each one.
The $109.95 Heritage Bella Fino wallet case for the iPhone X, for example, features a chocolate leather spine, vegetable tanned leather sides, and a slate gray leather interior. It uses adhesive to hold the iPhone X in place, so it's super slim while also offering leather card pockets and full access to cameras and ports.
Along with the Heritage case, Pad & Quill makes a standard Bella Fino case for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, priced at $70 to $80. This case is ready to go for new iPhone owners and is made from full grain American leather with a super slim profile that adds 0.28 of an inch to each side.
Pad & Quill's well-known classic Luxury Pocket Book is also available for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus for $100 - $110. The Luxury Pocket Book holds the iPhone in place with a Baltic birch wood frame for extra protection, and encases it in a full grain American leather. It also features leather card pockets and an incredible build quality, like all of Pad & Quill's products.
Pad & Quill has iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases available for immediate purchase, while iPhone X cases will be available in November P&Q cases are often expensive, but with this brand, you get what you pay for. Right now, Pad & Quill has a deal for $10 off any iPhone X case purchase with the promo code PQX.
We have five cases to give away to MacRumors readers. Winners will get to choose any Pad & Quill case for any iPhone model, including iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, and 7 Plus. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (September 22) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
Pad & Quill has a whole line of iPhone cases with a folio style that secures the iPhone in place, protects the display with a leather cover, and adds pockets to hold cash and credit cards. All cases are also compatible with the wireless charging features built into Apple's newest devices. Pad & Quill tested several iPhone 8 models with a range of wireless chargers and had success with each one.
The $109.95 Heritage Bella Fino wallet case for the iPhone X, for example, features a chocolate leather spine, vegetable tanned leather sides, and a slate gray leather interior. It uses adhesive to hold the iPhone X in place, so it's super slim while also offering leather card pockets and full access to cameras and ports.
Along with the Heritage case, Pad & Quill makes a standard Bella Fino case for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, priced at $70 to $80. This case is ready to go for new iPhone owners and is made from full grain American leather with a super slim profile that adds 0.28 of an inch to each side.
Pad & Quill's well-known classic Luxury Pocket Book is also available for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus for $100 - $110. The Luxury Pocket Book holds the iPhone in place with a Baltic birch wood frame for extra protection, and encases it in a full grain American leather. It also features leather card pockets and an incredible build quality, like all of Pad & Quill's products.
Pad & Quill has iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases available for immediate purchase, while iPhone X cases will be available in November P&Q cases are often expensive, but with this brand, you get what you pay for. Right now, Pad & Quill has a deal for $10 off any iPhone X case purchase with the promo code PQX.
We have five cases to give away to MacRumors readers. Winners will get to choose any Pad & Quill case for any iPhone model, including iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, and 7 Plus. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
Tag: giveaway