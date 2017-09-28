Popular PlayStation Game 'Flower' Comes to iOS

Popular PlayStation game Flower, created by thatgamecompany, made its way to iOS devices in a surprise release this morning. Flower, first released in 2009, was published on iOS by Annapurna Interactive.
In Flower, gameplay consists of controlling gusts of wind with the aim of blowing a flower petal around the world and picking up additional flower petals as you go. As flower petals swirl and gust through the game, the world experiences small changes, like a windmill activating or a field of dead flowers coming to life.
As our sister site TouchArcade points out, Flower is meant to be a casual, relaxing "experience" game that's almost more like art. There is no text or dialogue in Flower, and the sole aim of the game is to make players happy while they play it.
The company behind Flower, thatgamecompany, was recently seen on stage at Apple's September 2017 event to show off its most recent title, Sky. Sky is a romantic multi-player flying game where players soar through the world and work together to uncover new areas to explore. It's coming soon to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Flower is available today and can be downloaded from the App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]
In Flower, gameplay consists of controlling gusts of wind with the aim of blowing a flower petal around the world and picking up additional flower petals as you go. As flower petals swirl and gust through the game, the world experiences small changes, like a windmill activating or a field of dead flowers coming to life.
As our sister site TouchArcade points out, Flower is meant to be a casual, relaxing "experience" game that's almost more like art. There is no text or dialogue in Flower, and the sole aim of the game is to make players happy while they play it.
The company behind Flower, thatgamecompany, was recently seen on stage at Apple's September 2017 event to show off its most recent title, Sky. Sky is a romantic multi-player flying game where players soar through the world and work together to uncover new areas to explore. It's coming soon to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Flower is available today and can be downloaded from the App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]