ESPN iOS App Now Lets Users Stream Shows On Demand

ESPN yesterday announced an update to its iOS app that will let users stream their favorite sports shows on demand from their mobile device.
Previously, users of the ESPN app were out of luck if they missed the live video streams of popular shows such as Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption. But that's set to change, according to the channel's latest press release.
"Our mission at ESPN is to serve sports fans, and now more than ever, they expect to stream their favorite shows on the device and time of day they prefer," ESPN vice president of digital media programming John Lasker said. "With today's launch, fans can now access an array of ESPN's most popular, award-winning shows – with more to come in the near future – anytime, anywhere."Full episodes of select studio shows are now available to stream on demand under "Latest Episodes" within the Watch tab on the ESPN App. The shows will be accessible shortly after the conclusion of their live on-air telecasts. The full list includes:
- Around the Horn (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET)
- College GameDay Built by the Home Depot (Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET)
- College Football Countdown (most Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET)
- College Football Live (weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET)
- College Football Final (at the conclusion of the Saturday games/post-game show on ESPN2 during the season)
- The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
- The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (weekdays at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNU)
- Jalen & Jacoby (weeknights at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2)
- The Jump (weekdays at 3 p.m. ET)
- Pardon the Interruption (weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET)
- The Paul Finebaum Show (weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network)
- SEC Nation (Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET)
- SEC Now (nightly on SEC Network)
- Thinking Out Loud (Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network).
