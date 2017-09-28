Apple Community Raises Over $13 Million for Hurricane Relief and Recovery Efforts

Following a series of natural disasters that have impacted tens of thousands of people in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Apple employees and customers have raised more than $13 million to provide shelter, food, and clean water in areas devastated by earthquakes and hurricanes.
Apple shared the update in a news post released this morning. Funds have been raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which impacted Texas and Louisiana, Hurricane Irma, which hit the Gulf Coast, Florida Keys, and several Caribbean Islands, Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico, and earthquakes that hit Mexico.
Along with raising money, many Apple employees stepped up to volunteer for recovery efforts, running food drives, opening their homes, transporting clean water, and more.
Apple is continuing to raise money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico and other U.S. communities by accepting donations to the American Red Cross and the Hand in Hand hurricane relief benefit, with customers already having raised more than $2 million.
Employee donations to the American Red Cross, Hand in Hand, GlobalGiving, and UNICEF are being matched two-to-one by Apple, and the company says that it donated $1 million to the American Red Cross and UNICEF for Hurricane Maria relief and $1 million to GlobalGiving for earthquake recovery efforts in Mexico.
These donations are on top of several other donations Apple has made over the course of the last month. Apple donated $5 million to the Hand in Hand benefit for hurricane relief efforts, and another $2 million to help Hurricane Harvey victims.
iTunes and App Store customers can easily donate by clicking on the American Red Cross banner in the respective stores and choosing an amount to donate.
Apple shared the update in a news post released this morning. Funds have been raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which impacted Texas and Louisiana, Hurricane Irma, which hit the Gulf Coast, Florida Keys, and several Caribbean Islands, Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico, and earthquakes that hit Mexico.
Along with raising money, many Apple employees stepped up to volunteer for recovery efforts, running food drives, opening their homes, transporting clean water, and more.
Apple is continuing to raise money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico and other U.S. communities by accepting donations to the American Red Cross and the Hand in Hand hurricane relief benefit, with customers already having raised more than $2 million.
Employee donations to the American Red Cross, Hand in Hand, GlobalGiving, and UNICEF are being matched two-to-one by Apple, and the company says that it donated $1 million to the American Red Cross and UNICEF for Hurricane Maria relief and $1 million to GlobalGiving for earthquake recovery efforts in Mexico.
These donations are on top of several other donations Apple has made over the course of the last month. Apple donated $5 million to the Hand in Hand benefit for hurricane relief efforts, and another $2 million to help Hurricane Harvey victims.
iTunes and App Store customers can easily donate by clicking on the American Red Cross banner in the respective stores and choosing an amount to donate.