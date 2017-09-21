Apple to Donate $1 Million to Earthquake Recovery Efforts in Mexico

Thursday September 21, 2017 2:50 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook this afternoon announced on Twitter that Apple plans to donate $1 million to recovery efforts in Mexico. "While there is life, there is hope," Cook wrote in the tweet announcing the donation.

On Tuesday, a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Central Mexico, causing widespread devastation in Mexico City and surrounding states. Hundreds of people died in the disaster as buildings and structures collapsed. The earthquake followed a magnitude 8.1-earthquake that hit the southern coast of the country earlier this month.



Apple's $1 million donation to help recovery efforts in Mexico comes following Apple's efforts to raise more than $8 million for hurricane relief efforts in states and countries affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

As of August, Apple had raised more than $3 million both through its own donations, donations from employees, and donations from customers, and on September 8, Apple donated another $5 million to Hand in Hand, a benefit held for hurricane relief. Apple is still accepting Hand in Hand donations through iTunes.
To our Mexican friends in this time of need: When the chips are down, we 'gringos' love you after all.

Good move Tim, an example for us to follow.
Stellar idea!
But people will still say: STICK JUST TO PRODUCTS TIM!
I'm Mexican and I'm glad they make this kind of donations.
