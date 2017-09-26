Shazam Debuts Redesigned Apple Watch App That Identifies Songs Faster

Shazam, the service designed to listen to music and identify lyrics, today updated its iOS app with support for iOS 11 and watchOS 4.
The update includes an entirely revamped version of the Shazam Apple Watch app, with a new look and feel and some impressive speed improvements.
Shazam for Apple Watch is able to identify songs much more quickly, and there's a new more convenient feature that lets users set Shazam to listen and then lower their wrists. When the song is identified, Shazam offers up a little haptic tap.
As MacStories points out, on one of the new Apple Watch Series 3 models, Shazam was able to identify music that was playing in just a few seconds. Shazam is also able to operate entirely over LTE on the new devices when an iPhone isn't available.
The new app also supports listening to previews of song matches directly on the Apple Watch, with the interface displaying list of the last handful of songs that were identified.
Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
