iPhone X Comes With 2,716mAh Battery and 3GB of RAM

For those who cares about #2, Tenaa just confirmed #iPhoneX comes with 3GB of RAM, reveals 2716mAh battery... pic.twitter.com/WCtvqg6e5j — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 26, 2017

Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed on China's official communications certification board, including the device's system memory, CPU clock speed, and battery capacity.First spotted this morning by mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer , the filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) lists the iPhone X as having a 2,715mAh battery. For reference, the iPhone 8 is believed to have a 1,821mAh capacity battery The step up in battery capacity is probably a direct result of the iPhone X's OLED screen, a display technology that despite usually requiring less energy than an equivalent LCD panel, probably draws more overall power because of its 5.8-inch size (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively).The TENAA listing also gives the A11 Bionic chip a 2.4GHz clock speed and says the handset is backed by 3GB of RAM, two details that are believed to conform with the iPhone 8 Plus.iPhone X pre-orders officially begin on October 27 and in-store availability is expected on November 3, although rumors suggest the device will be in short supply until early 2018.