iPhone X Comes With 2,716mAh Battery and 3GB of RAM

Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed on China's official communications certification board, including the device's system memory, CPU clock speed, and battery capacity.
First spotted this morning by mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, the filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) lists the iPhone X as having a 2,715mAh battery. For reference, the iPhone 8 is believed to have a 1,821mAh capacity battery.
The step up in battery capacity is probably a direct result of the iPhone X's OLED screen, a display technology that despite usually requiring less energy than an equivalent LCD panel, probably draws more overall power because of its 5.8-inch size (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively).
The TENAA listing also gives the A11 Bionic chip a 2.4GHz clock speed and says the handset is backed by 3GB of RAM, two details that are believed to conform with the iPhone 8 Plus.
iPhone X pre-orders officially begin on October 27 and in-store availability is expected on November 3, although rumors suggest the device will be in short supply until early 2018.
