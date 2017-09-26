iPhone X Comes With 2,716mAh Battery and 3GB of RAM

Tuesday September 26, 2017 2:58 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed on China's official communications certification board, including the device's system memory, CPU clock speed, and battery capacity.


First spotted this morning by mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, the filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) lists the iPhone X as having a 2,715mAh battery. For reference, the iPhone 8 is believed to have a 1,821mAh capacity battery.

The step up in battery capacity is probably a direct result of the iPhone X's OLED screen, a display technology that despite usually requiring less energy than an equivalent LCD panel, probably draws more overall power because of its 5.8-inch size (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively).


The TENAA listing also gives the A11 Bionic chip a 2.4GHz clock speed and says the handset is backed by 3GB of RAM, two details that are believed to conform with the iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone X pre-orders officially begin on October 27 and in-store availability is expected on November 3, although rumors suggest the device will be in short supply until early 2018.

JaySoul
JaySoul
38 minutes ago at 03:13 am
Samsung S8 has 3000mAh battery with a 5.8" screen, and iOS is usually far better optimised (especially on standby).

So this 2715mAh battery should give the iPhone X a good amount of Apple Juice, I'd expect great battery life.

Mornnb
Mornnb
31 minutes ago at 03:21 am
How do you get a larger battery than the iPhone 8 Plus in a smaller phone?
It must be because the OLED display is thinner. Allowing a thicker battery.

Avatar
Closingracer
26 minutes ago at 03:25 am

How do you get a larger battery than the iPhone 8 Plus in a smaller phone?
It must be because the OLED display is thinner. Allowing a thicker battery.

OLED screen don't require a backlight since they emit their own. That's one less layer to deal with for screens.

Avatar
ignaciobarrena
21 minutes ago at 03:30 am
Sounds pretty good, but we don’t know how batrery hunger is the TrueDepth camera systeam and Face ID.

simonmet
simonmet
29 minutes ago at 03:22 am
The silver one looks better out of the two colours revealed.

Avatar
greenmonkey74
43 minutes ago at 03:08 am
Wow nice

imran5720
imran5720
47 minutes ago at 03:04 am
Now thats something worth waiting for

Avatar
Relentless Power
43 minutes ago at 03:08 am

Now thats something worth waiting for


Anyone that doesn't pre-order, will certainly be waiting, that's for sure.

