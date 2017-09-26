Apple Named World's Most Valuable Brand for Fifth Consecutive Year

Apple was named the world's most valuable brand in Interbrand's 2017 Best Global Brands ranking this week, marking Apple's fifth consecutive year in the position.
Apple's Interbrand valuation was up three percent, coming in at $184.15 billion to beat out Google ($141.7B), Microsoft ($80B), Coca-Cola ($69.7B), Amazon ($64.8B), and Samsung ($59.3B). Apple and Google together have held the top two positions for several years, but Microsoft's #3 position is new and comes thanks to double-digit percent growth.
Though Apple struggled with its first year-over-year revenue decline in 2016 due to flagging iPhone sales, the company rebounded during the first quarter of 2017 to set new revenue records and has maintained its sales pace throughout the year.
Apple was not included in the top five Growing Brands category, with Facebook (48 percent growth), Amazon (29 percent), Adobe (19 percent), Adidas (17 percent), and Starbucks (16 percent) leading that list.
To determine a brand's cumulative value, Interbrand considers the financial performance of branded products products and services, the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice, and the strength the brand has to command a premium price.
Along with Interbrand, several other companies offer brand rankings, like Forbes, and Apple often tops those lists as well.
