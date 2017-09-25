PSA: iPhone 8 Fast Charging Works With Third-Party USB-C Power Adapters That Support Power Delivery

A recent support document on Apple's website confirms that you don't need one of Apple's USB-C power adapters to fast charge the latest iPhones.
Apple says the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and presumably the iPhone X, can be fast charged with any comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports the USB Power Delivery specification.
An official Lightning to USB-C cable is still needed, and it's not included with any iPhone. Apple charges $25 for a one meter cable, and $35 for a two meter cable, in the United States. There aren't any MFi-certified alternatives yet.
Apple's own USB-C power adapters that support USB-C Power Delivery include:
Disclaimer: This article is not affiliated with Aukey, but MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.
Apple says the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and presumably the iPhone X, can be fast charged with any comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports the USB Power Delivery specification.
An official Lightning to USB-C cable is still needed, and it's not included with any iPhone. Apple charges $25 for a one meter cable, and $35 for a two meter cable, in the United States. There aren't any MFi-certified alternatives yet.
Apple's own USB-C power adapters that support USB-C Power Delivery include:
- 29W USB-C Power Adapter — $49
- 61W USB-C Power Adapter — $69
- 87W USB-C Power Adapter — $79
- 29W USB-C Power Adapter — $22.99
- 46W USB-C Power Adapter — $39.99
Disclaimer: This article is not affiliated with Aukey, but MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Tags: USB-C, fast charging
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Tags: USB-C, fast charging
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)