PSA: iPhone 8 Fast Charging Works With Third-Party USB-C Power Adapters That Support Power Delivery

A recent support document on Apple's website confirms that you don't need one of Apple's USB-C power adapters to fast charge the latest iPhones.Apple says the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and presumably the iPhone X, can be fast charged with any comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports the USB Power Delivery specification.An official Lightning to USB-C cable is still needed, and it's not included with any iPhone. Apple charges $25 for a one meter cable , and $35 for a two meter cable, in the United States. There aren't any MFi-certified alternatives yet.Apple's own USB-C power adapters that support USB-C Power Delivery include:Aukey has a few cheaper third-party options available on Amazon:Fast charging enables the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X to charge to 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes.