PSA: iPhone 8 Fast Charging Works With Third-Party USB-C Power Adapters That Support Power Delivery

Monday September 25, 2017 12:05 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
A recent support document on Apple's website confirms that you don't need one of Apple's USB-C power adapters to fast charge the latest iPhones.


Apple says the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and presumably the iPhone X, can be fast charged with any comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports the USB Power Delivery specification.

An official Lightning to USB-C cable is still needed, and it's not included with any iPhone. Apple charges $25 for a one meter cable, and $35 for a two meter cable, in the United States. There aren't any MFi-certified alternatives yet.

Apple's own USB-C power adapters that support USB-C Power Delivery include:
Aukey has a few cheaper third-party options available on Amazon:
Fast charging enables the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X to charge to 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes.

Disclaimer: This article is not affiliated with Aukey, but MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.

JRobinsonJr
34 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
This is indeed great news. HOWEVER, Anker specifically states that USB-C to Lightening cables are NOT supported. I confirmed that with Anker last week via email.
Mr_Brightside_@
17 minutes ago at 12:33 pm

I was definitely confusing Aukey and Anker.

Also, I live in Canada, and was redirected to Amazon.ca, which didn't mention the Lightning incompatibility.

I've updated the article to address all of these issues.

Thanks!

I didn't know an editor lived here, cool!
