Apple Drops Bing Search Engine Results for Siri and Spotlight in Favor of Google

Monday September 25, 2017 9:25 am PDT by Juli Clover
Starting today, Apple search results from Siri and Spotlight on Mac and iOS will be provided by Google rather than Microsoft's Bing. Apple announced the news in a statement that was given to TechCrunch this morning, claiming consistency across iOS and Mac devices is the reason behind the switch.

"Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari," reads an Apple statement sent this morning. "We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible."
Prior to this morning, all results from a search conducted on Spotlight using Finder on Mac or the swipe down search bar on iOS were Bing search results, as was all search information provided by Siri. Now, when you search using Spotlight or when you ask Siri a question that ends up involving a web search, info will come from Google.

According to TechCrunch, the swap will include both web links and video results from YouTube, but web image results in Siri and Spotlight searches will continue to be provided by Bing for the time being. Google searches will use the standard search API and will provide the same search results you'd get from a Google.com search.

While Apple has used Bing for search results for things like Siri and Spotlight, Google has remained the default search engine on iOS and Mac devices. Earlier this year, reports suggested Google paid Apple nearly $3 billion to maintain its position as the default search engine on iOS devices.

The search engine swap began rolling out to users at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Tags: Spotlight, Siri, Google, Microsoft, Bing
Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
chrono1081
42 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
ruchern
42 minutes ago at 09:29 am
How can one change Spotlight search to use DuckDuckGo instead?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
toukale
43 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Guess Microsoft did not pay the bill and Google stepped up this year.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
DarkxPunk
41 minutes ago at 09:30 am
How about letting us choose search engine like in safari. Fine use google for predefined content but let us choose the web search!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Nozuka
40 minutes ago at 09:31 am

Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.


you forgot to add: said noone ever!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Jsameds
43 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Step one of many by Craig. Siri simply needs to be better, even more so with HomePod in the horizon.

Keep the changes rolling.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Dr. James
30 minutes ago at 09:42 am

Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.


Well, Macrumours, you've done it. You've complained officially about everything. No people in their right mind would prefer Bing over Google. Of course, I would have thought that before checking the comments.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
AndyK
46 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Maybe Siri stands a chance now.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Zachari
41 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Thank the mighty heavens.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
42 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Woooo! Another boost to the services "revenue"
Rating: 3 Votes

