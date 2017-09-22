Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Early Adopters of Apple Watch Series 3 Share First Impressions and Unboxing Photos
As customers around the world begin to unbox their new Apple Watch Series 3 models, some early adopters have started to share their first impressions and unboxings of the device in the MacRumors discussion forums.
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE shared by MacRumors reader gatorknight904
We've already seen Apple Watch Series 3 reviews from the media, but opinions shared by regular customers can provide additional insight. We've rounded up some of the comments below, which we've edited very slightly for clarity.
While there appear to be some early activation issues, particularly for AT&T and Verizon customers, those who have been able to set up their Apple Watch Series 3 are generally impressed with LTE connectivity and call quality.
"LTE seems to be working great here in Dallas-Fort Worth On AT&T," said MacRumors forum member gatorknight904.
"Agreed," replied MacRumors forum member 3goldens. "I've had no issues whatsoever."
In the Apple Watch Series 3 pre-order thread, several MacRumors readers have shared unboxing photos of their new Apple Watch Series 3 models. Others are still patiently waiting for couriers like UPS or FedEx to arrive.
There is a general sense of excitement throughout the entire discussion topic, with many customers upgrading from an original Apple Watch.
Gold colored Series 1 (left) vs. Series 3 (right) shared by MacRumors reader sinerized
"I have to say, this thing is super fast," said MacRumors forum member roncito. "Way faster than I thought, even coming from my first-generation Apple Watch. And the screen is bright too. I love my Apple Watch all over again!"
"Just picked mine up from my local Apple Store," wrote MacRumors forum member virginblue4. "I haven't done much with it, but there is a definite noticeable speed improvement. Also loving the red crown!"
Unsurprisingly, the red Digital Crown that differentiates the Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular is a subjective matter.
"I must say that the red dot on the Digital Crown sure sticks out like a sore thumb," opined MacRumors forum member largefarrva. "Was hoping it would be a little more subdued in person, but it doesn't appear to be the case."
Apple Watch Series 3 unboxed by MacRumors forum member puckhead193
MacRumors forum member rstark18 said he recently purchased an Apple Watch Series 2, but he plans to return it now, as he purchased an Apple Watch Series 3 and found it better delivers the watch experience he was expecting.
I picked up an aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 last week when they went on sale because I didn't want an LTE watch and I liked the idea of the sapphire back. It was my first Apple Watch, and honestly I wasn't that impressed. I liked it, but everything seemed a little slow to me. I guess I'm used to the iPhone 7 being nice and snappy. I decided to place an order for an Apple Watch Series 3 and compare the two. If they seemed similar then I'd just keep the Series 2 and return the Series 3. […]Keep an eye on the Apple Watch forum section and a new first impressions topic over the weekend for more customer opinions.
The Series 3 is noticeably much faster. On the Series 2, when I would swipe watch faces, it seemed to lag and sometimes take a few swipes to move to the next face. With the Series 3, it is super fast and smooth. Opening any app is almost instantaneous.
This is the watch experience I was expecting. I will be returning the Series 2.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
33 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
I’m sitting here with the Watch 3 LTE on my wrist, AirPods in my ears all while holding my phone. I get a call and I’m so ****ING CONFUSED!
37 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
TheApple watch edition series 3 (white ceramic). Love it.
47 minutes ago at 03:22 pm
That red dot though is off putting somewhat. But regardless, easily a nice upgrade from the first Generation Apple Watch owners.
29 minutes ago at 03:40 pm
I just got the UPS delivery notice. My black SS Series 3 is waiting for me at home. Going to be a huge spec bump over the Series 0 I'm currently wearing! :eek:
Good choice with the black stainless. The Diamond like carbon coating is nice a advantage with the protection against scratches. I still don't have any scratches on my black stainless Watch and it looks brand new with the help of the sapphire display as well.
32 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
I just got the UPS delivery notice. My black SS Series 3 is waiting for me at home. Going to be a huge spec bump over the Series 0 I'm currently wearing! :o
41 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
This is the product i want apple to redesign the most, to be honest...
48 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
I wanna know the boot time! Sold my Series 1 to get a Series 3 w/o LTE.
My Series 1 used to take like... 3 minutes to boot.
26 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
There’s no way you guys could be happy with this thing as The Verge gave it a 5 score. You sheep.
/s
30 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
the cable news networks are calling this, "The Rotten Apple" saying the Apple Watch 3's LTE doesn't work and criticizing the 1 hour battery life on phone calls.Ah, the humble cable news, looking for any scandal they can make headlines for.
18 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
All im gonna say is this, the series 3 is incredible not only is this thing fast the lte is amazing and works so well this is what im talking about apple at its best the speed jump from series 2 makes its worth every penny
