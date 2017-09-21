Netflix for iOS Updated With HDR Support for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X

Netflix today updated its iOS app to add support for iOS 11 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) video on compatible devices.
According to Netflix, Dolby Vision is available on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and the 12.9 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro models. Netflix's HDR content is also available on the new Apple TV 4K.
Netflix first promised to introduce HDR quality content for mobile viewing back in March, and support comes just as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are launching.
HDR titles can be found on Netflix by searching for "HDR." There is a limited amount of HDR content available on Netflix, and much of it limited to Netflix-created television shows and movies.
To view HDR content, Netflix requires subscribers to have a premium plan, priced at $11.99. The $11.99 price provides access to HD and Ultra UD content along with the ability to watch on four screens at once and download videos on four phones or tablets.
Netflix can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
