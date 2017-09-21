New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
4K iTunes Content Limited to Streaming Only, No Downloads
Apple has updated its iTunes Store on iOS devices and the Apple TV with plenty of 4K movies ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K, but as made clear in a recent support document, 4K content from Apple can be streamed, but not downloaded directly on a device.
According to Apple, customers can download a local copy of an HD movie, and on occasion, HD movies that support HDR and Dolby Vision, but 4K movies are not available for download and thus can't be watched without an internet connection.
It's not clear why Apple is not allowing customers to download 4K content onto their devices, but it could potentially be a licensing issue. Apple is providing 4K content at the same price as HD content, though movie studios were rumored to want to charge more. It's also possible it's a local storage issue, as 4K movies have large file sizes.
To stream 4K content to the new Apple TV 4K, Apple recommends a minimum speed of 25Mb/s, according to the support document. If an internet connection isn't fast enough, Apple will downscale the video quality.
In addition to the download restriction, one other major negative surfaced today -- the 4K Apple TV does not support 4K content from YouTube at this time. YouTube streams its 4K content using a VP9 video format, a codec the Apple TV does not support. The 4K Apple TV is limited to H.264, HEVC (H.265), and MP4.
Netflix and 4K content from other streaming services is supported, however, and Apple has promised 4K content from Amazon Prime Video will be available when the app launches later this year.
The first Apple TV 4K orders will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22, the official launch date of the device.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
14 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
This is something that every customer should know before they purchase the product. This is a make or break issue. For me it totally breaks it. No Apple TV 4K for me.
22 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Apple seem to go out of their way to not deliver the obvious solution that people want. If it's 4k let it be 4k without silly restrictions.
24 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
That's a shame; not everyone has a fast enough connection to stream 4K reliably. Being able to download the movie and then watch it later would have been useful.
14 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
This clearly seems like it was done to appease the studios so that 4K content couldn't be downloaded and torrented all over the web.
15 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
Wouldn’t this be because the file size? I could imagine a good couple of 4K movies and you would be out of space?Assuming Apple uses similar bitrates as other UHD streaming providers like Netflix, file sizes should be approximately 3 times that of iTunes HD movies, i.e. around 15GB for a 2-hour movie. Big, but not enormous in an age where you can buy drives with several TB for $100.
23 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
Good to know-- our internet is crap after 6PM (Huzzah Charter Spectrum!) so we would have to download movies to watch. Knowing we can't, I'll hold off on picking one of these up. Thanks for the heads up!
21 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Bummer, I was hoping it would stay the same for convenience. I suppose they did it to discourage piracy. Always liked iTunes for movies and tv since its the only provider that offers downloads and not just streaming for purchases.
24 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
Eye roll.
25 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Now what? I’m hoping this will be changed soon.
6 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
Cancelling preorder.. Thankfully Best Buy hasn't shipped yet. I have fast enough internet but am limited to 500GB a month. With game consoles and all the other streaming we do from cutting the cable, I don't have enough total bandwidth to do that...
[ Read All Comments ]