iPhone 8 Subjected to Durability and Speed Tests
With the iPhone 8 now available for purchase in many places around the world, it's popping up in a whole range of videos on YouTube that are looking at everything from speed to durability.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything aimed to test Apple's claim that the iPhone 8 is using the most durable glass ever included in a smartphone.
He did Mohs test to determine hardness, finding that it scratched at a level 6 out of 10, much like the iPhone 7. For comparison's sake, sapphire, the material used for the Apple Watch display in Stainless Steel and Edition models, is about a 9. The screen resisted scratches from coins, keys, and a razor blade.
In a bend test, the iPhone 8 held up well, faring better than the iPhone 7 last year. There was no separation between the body and the glass and no real distortion to the frame of the device.
YouTuber MadMatt did a speed test comparison between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 7 Plus, displaying apps launching side by side along with a Geekbench benchmark. While apps launched at about the same rate on both devices, the iPhone 8 did much better on the Geekbench test, as we saw last week in leaked A11 scores.
Earlier today, popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee did an iPhone 8 unboxing video, which is worth watching if you'd like to see the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus pulled right out of the box.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already in the hands of many customers around the world. Deliveries will start in the United States in the morning, with customers on the east coast set to receive the first iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K models at around 8:00 a.m. local time.
1 hour ago at 08:44 pm
Had to turn down the sound when the metal on metal scratching began.
53 minutes ago at 09:13 pm
I guess there is some upside to Apple recycling the same form factor for the fourth year in a row. When you have so much time to keep adding iterative improvements to your product, it really gets as refined as it can be.
It may be a tired old design, but it’s one that works.
It may be a tired old design, but it’s one that works.
57 minutes ago at 09:09 pm
Very disappointed with the camera lens not being true sapphire and scratching at a level 6, especially without a protective raised ring. If we have to endure a camera hump, it should at least protect the lens!
1 hour ago at 08:44 pm
I want to see a drop test! That’s what matters to me when it comes to improving glass, and hopefully what Apple was talking about when they made it stronger.
2 hours ago at 08:33 pm
Remind me not to take a box knife to my phone.
:rolleyes:
:rolleyes:
1 hour ago at 08:38 pm
iPhone 8 has the strongest glass, it may not be any better against piercing but it’s nearly shatterproof. Materials science 101.
