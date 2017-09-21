New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Apple TV 4K Reviews: Expensive But With Cheaper 4K Movies, Some Limitations Like 1080p YouTube
The Verge's editor-in-chief Nilay Patel said the Apple TV 4K is "by far the closest thing to being a fully realized vision for the future of TV that exists," but for now it has some limitations that hold it back.
Notably, the Apple TV 4K doesn't have Dolby Atmos sound and the YouTube app can only play videos in 1080p quality.
But the new Apple TV doesn’t support Atmos. And it doesn’t support YouTube in 4K HDR. And it doesn’t have Disney or Marvel movies in 4K HDR. And it makes some 1080p content look less than great. […]Apple told Patel that the lack of Dolby Atmos sound isn't a hardware limitation, and said support is on the roadmap.
Apple doesn't support YouTube's VP9 video format, which means YouTube on the Apple TV 4K doesn't support 4K HDR playback. Apple doesn't have any timeline as to when or if that might happen; it's a problem that affects Safari on the Mac and iOS devices as well.
The new Apple TV automatically upscales all SDR video to either HDR or Dolby Vision, depending on which format your TV supports, but Patel and some other reviewers said the end result doesn't always look great.
…Apple's HDR video processing is hit or miss. It was great when I watched HD content from iTunes, but it fell down in other apps. I watched The Dark Knight in HD on HBO Go with our video team, and the Apple TV 4K HDR processing blew out all the contrast in the image, sharpened everything to hell, and turned the film grain into noise.Most reviews pointed out that the Apple TV 4K, priced from $179, is considerably more expensive than its competitors. Google's Chromecast Ultra is $69, Amazon's Fire TV starts at $90, and the Roku Premiere is $70.
However, the price difference could eventually be made up for with a cheaper selection of 4K movies available to purchase or rent in iTunes. Apple is also upgrading customers' existing iTunes libraries of HD videos to 4K at no cost.
Engadget's Devindra Hardawar:
You'll find Apple's first batch of 4K HDR films in their own section on the iTunes store. So far, the selection includes some major new releases like Wonder Woman, Baby Driver and Alien Covenant. Notably, they're mostly selling for $20, with a few older titles going for $15. Walmart-owned Vudu, which has been selling and renting 4K films for years, currently has those titles for $30. Even the rental prices for 4K are lower on iTunes -- $5 versus $10 on Vudu. And, just as Apple promised, several films I previously purchased on iTunes -- Star Trek Beyond, The Lego Movie and Kingsman were automatically upgraded to 4K HDR.CNET's David Katzmaier:
All HD and 4K titles on iTunes cost the same. On other services, 4K is typically more expensive. Take a new release like "Wonder Woman." On iTunes it costs $20 to buy and $6 to rent, regardless of whether you get the HD or 4K/Dolby Vision version. On Vudu and Google Play, the HD version costs the same but the 4K/HDR version costs $30 to buy and $10 to rent. It's a similar story with new-to-video movies "Kong: Skull Island," "Ghost in the Shell" and "Transformers: The Last Knight."
Bottom Lines
The Verge's Nilay Patel:
I am very confident Apple is going to figure this TV thing out. It's the only company that has the combination of power and care to actually do it. But the Apple TV 4K's unrealized potential just makes it obvious that the future of TV is still pretty far away, and it's simply too expensive to gamble on in the meantime.CNET's David Katzmaier:
But let's say you're OK spending $179 to get a high-performance streamer. If you're an "Apple person" with a nice TV and a yen for improved image quality, the Apple TV 4K is definitely worth getting -- and if you already own the non-4K one and you have cash to spare, it's a good excuse to kick that box to a secondary room. The same goes for movie buffs who regularly rent or buy new releases in 4K, thanks to iTunes' price advantage and promise to upgrade to the 4K versions.TechRadar's Garis Beavis:
If you’re already in the Apple-sphere and want a streaming box, the Apple TV 4K makes the most sense. It’s costly, yes, and there are cheaper options on the market if you just want to get high-quality images beamed into your eyeballs.More Reviews: Mashable, BuzzFeed News, iMore, Financial Post, TIME
But if you also want the wider app ecosystem, and the ability to connect sensors and use it as a workout trainer, play games with kids or control your smart home, then the Apple TV 4K is an easy choice.
But what happened to the idea that Apples usually comes late to the game, but when they do, they come with a machine that soundly trumps the competition?
A serious Apple TV is very late to the game, and now that it's arguably here, it certainly doesn't look like it's head and shoulders above competing devices, many of which cost a fraction of what the apple TV does.
Why would apple not have wanted to get into nearly every living room? They did it with mp3 players, touch screen based smart phones, etc...
Apple TV is 50$ more expensive than other solutions... While cheapest 4k tv is $2k or more.
Where are you shopping?
They start under £400 now..... prices have dropped a lot
Last year I bought my first 4K TV, and it was the first with built-in WiFi, a Samsung TV.
It has been amazing. It has cable/antenna of course, but all the other apps are built-in. I could instantly watch 4K HDR video from YouTube. The voice search on the remote is more accurate than Siri on my iPhone 7. It's a far better experience than using my old Apple TV (not the one with Siri Remote). The interface is very intuitive. I like it a lot.
When they were announcing the new Apple TV 4K, I saw the Apple evangelists like Horace Dediu tweeting live that 4K is the new big thing now. No, it's HDR! It's amazing. I thought he sounded like a Best Buy representative in 2007.
If you have a 4K TV, you already have almost everything that the Apple TV offers, with the exception of the iTunes Store. And what does the iTunes Store have that tons of other services don't?
The only thing I keep my old Apple TV connected for is mirroring my display on the TV.
The Verge in now completely in Google's pockets. On Apple stuff, they always have the worst takes, the lowest scores of all reviewers.
Patel seems like an apologist to me. If Apple hasn't done it, it can't be done. There is PLENTY of more advanced tech out there that Apple could include in their products but simply doesn't. Obviously they're not afraid to charge premium prices. It can only be for one of 2 reasons: either they're idiots or they like big margins at the expense of functionality. I'm guessing the latter.
Amazing, they are both Google and Apple apologists at the same time? :D
It could be the readers of the reviews are showing more prejudice than the actual reviewers. ;)
The Verge in now completely in Google's pockets. On Apple stuff, they always have the worst takes, the lowest scores of all reviewers.
owwwww really? could it be that you are a taaaaaaaaaaaaad bias to anything apple?
I say that, cause I actually read the whole review, and he is right, if you ware deep in the apple Ecosystem, its the best device ! SO for you, done deal!
For others that use .....other services, its has its limitations! I know, I have one ;) Apple TV has always been great ....in its own Ecosystem.
read the Review...... not just the score, he is right.
YouTube app on Apple TV is like a timeback machine to the year of 2007.
I wish Google and Apple whould get their **** together.
Nothing to do with Apple. They’ll approve any updated YouTube app Google submits.
If I'm not mistaken, Google broadcasts Youtube 4K video in the VP9 codec. The ATV4K doesn't support that codec. Doesn't Apple decide which codecs it will support?
The Apple TV won’t play 4K through the app until google updates it. Like Netflix just did this week.
