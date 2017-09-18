Huawei Ad Teases 'The Real AI Phone', Mocks Facial Recognition in Clear Dig at Apple

Monday September 18, 2017 4:39 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Chinese mobile maker Huawei has taken to trolling Apple in a new Facebook ad that pokes fun at the iPhone X's neural engine and urges people to wait for "the real AI phone" – a reference to its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mate 10, set to debut next month.

The short ad takes aim at Apple's Face ID feature on the new iPhone X, and uses a jaunty clown emoji animation on a smartphone display to imply that unlocking the device using facial authentication is prone to failure.


The tagline accompanying the ad reads, "Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone. Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone. 16.10.2017". Apple famously had to defend itself against doubts about Face ID after a live onstage demo of the technology appeared to backfire.

As reported previously, Huawei's Mate 10 is the first phone in the company's line-up to feature the Kirin 970 AI mobile chipset, which has a built-in neural processing unit that utilizes machine learning, making it "20 times faster" than a traditional processor, according to the company.

The Kirin 970 is based on the same 10-nanometer technology as Apple's latest A11 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Like the A11, the new Huawei chip is also said to be more energy efficient, especially when it comes to handling AI-related functions such as image and voice recognition.

Huawei surpassed Apple’s global smartphone sales for the first time in June and July, according to analysis by consulting firm Counterpoint Research, overtaking the U.S. tech giant as the world's second biggest smartphone brand. This appears to have boosted the Chinese mobile maker's confidence that its Mate 10 is the genuine frontrunner to rival Apple's $999 smartphone, particularly in a Chinese market dominated by inexpensive, high-spec alternatives.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: China, Huawei
21 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jsmith189
34 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I mean, if they’re gonna dig, at least dig at an actual failure.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
MacDawg
13 minutes ago at 05:02 am

Who’s Huawei?


I've been to Huawei, nice place... lovely beaches
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
tomnavratil
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Trying to pick a feature, which actually worked perfectly, as intended, during the keynote. Well done, Huawei's marketing team.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Avieshek
28 minutes ago at 04:48 am

Trying to pick a feature, which actually worked perfectly, as intended, during the keynote. Well done, Huawei's marketing team.

No wonder, they named themselves Who-Why
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Red Oak
34 minutes ago at 04:42 am
Is'nt this the company that was banned from the US router business because of Chinese spying?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
maflynn
9 minutes ago at 05:07 am

Aniemoji is going to be great. Can't wait to test it out.


Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
magga
25 minutes ago at 04:51 am

I’m impressed you saw one in the wild.

It wasn't this model... I just mean it was a huawei
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
35 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Aniemoji is going to be great. Can't wait to test it out.

Edit :- iPhone X is packed with so much advanced technology. It's going to be a mile stone for future iPhone generations

Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
maflynn
2 minutes ago at 05:14 am

Steve had some dorky stuff too. Skeumorphism is good in one way, cheesy in another.

Back in the day, that was the cool trend, admittedly Apple took it too far, but when it was first rolled out on OS X 1.0 it was mind blowing.
[doublepost=1505736886][/doublepost]

Here is a video i would like to share with you.
[MEDIA=youtube]sjlHnJvXdQs[/MEDIA]

That's been posted in a few other threads - its amusing :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
magga
28 minutes ago at 04:48 am
Took a photo for someone on one of these phones and it was honestly the most laggy, horrible thing I've ever used. Perhaps it was old, or just a low end model, but either way, no thanks!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]