Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K Now Available for Pre-Order
First wave launch countries for the Apple Watch Series 3 include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
The LTE Apple Watch Series 3 models are only available for purchase in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK and the US, as those are the only countries where Apple Watch cellular service is supported at this time.
The new Apple Watch Hermès models are available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US, while Apple Watch Nike+ pre-orders are being accepted in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US.
Supplies of the Apple Watch Series 3 could potentially be limited, so customers interested in launch-day delivery should order as soon as possible. In addition to a new LTE option, the Apple Watch Series 3 features a faster processor, a new W2 wireless chip, and better battery life.
The earliest pre-orders placed today for the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE and non-LTE models and the Apple Watch Series 3 Hermès models will deliver on Friday, September 22, while Nike+ models will be available starting on October 5.
As for the new Apple TV 4K, which offers 4K HDR connectivity for the first time, Apple has not provided a specific list of countries where it will be available for pre-order so presumably it will be available in all countries where the fourth-generation Apple TV is sold. Apple TV 4K orders placed today will ship out on Friday, September 22.
Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $329 for the non-LTE model and $399 for the LTE model, with prices going up based on case material, size, and band. Apple TV 4K pricing starts at $179 for the 32GB model.
I purchased the 64GB version of the 4K AppleTV about 4 minutes after midnight (pacific) and my receipt says Sept 22 delivery. If it's already slipped to 2-3 weeks they are selling well, I guess.
Edit: I ordered the 64GB one here in the Netherlands. Estimated delivery is between the 2nd and 9th of October.
32GB version? I see that the 64GB version has a estimated delivery date of 2-3 weeks.
Nope, 64gb.
My wife wanted the 38mm SS Black Watch. I got the ATV 4K. Excited to start getting 4K, have previously been using my TV's own Netflix app to get 4K. Can't wait to get 4K out of Apple and will be nice when they bring the Amazon Prime app online.
Oh and shipping times are promising Friday 22nd with standard shipping.
Man, sport with cellular costs less than my series 2 sports from last year. That’s the nature of technological improvements, I guess.
Luckily you can get the cellular version. I'm stuck with only non-cellular which means no stainless steel or ceramic versions at all in my country. It's a real letdown, I don't want the sport/aluminium and it's a real downer that we loose the sole purpose of the Series 3, which is cellular..
