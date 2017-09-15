New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday September 15, 2017 12:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Alongside the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple TV 4K are now available for pre-order from Apple's online storefront and through the Apple Store app.

First wave launch countries for the Apple Watch Series 3 include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.


The LTE Apple Watch Series 3 models are only available for purchase in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK and the US, as those are the only countries where Apple Watch cellular service is supported at this time.

The new Apple Watch Hermès models are available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US, while Apple Watch Nike+ pre-orders are being accepted in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US.

Supplies of the Apple Watch Series 3 could potentially be limited, so customers interested in launch-day delivery should order as soon as possible. In addition to a new LTE option, the Apple Watch Series 3 features a faster processor, a new W2 wireless chip, and better battery life.

The earliest pre-orders placed today for the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE and non-LTE models and the Apple Watch Series 3 Hermès models will deliver on Friday, September 22, while Nike+ models will be available starting on October 5.

As for the new Apple TV 4K, which offers 4K HDR connectivity for the first time, Apple has not provided a specific list of countries where it will be available for pre-order so presumably it will be available in all countries where the fourth-generation Apple TV is sold. Apple TV 4K orders placed today will ship out on Friday, September 22.


Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $329 for the non-LTE model and $399 for the LTE model, with prices going up based on case material, size, and band. Apple TV 4K pricing starts at $179 for the 32GB model.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10, Apple Watch, watchOS 3, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
[ 97 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:04 am
Series 3 will likely slip quickly. Good luck to those ordering.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Nilonym
1 hour ago at 12:05 am
MR did you guys just post this at 12:01 AM, or did you confirm the store was actually up?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Z6128
1 hour ago at 12:08 am
Ceramic White 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4k 64GB ordered through the Apple App at 3:02AM EST. If I can't order my damn phone until 10.27 I figured I might as well treat myself right? 9/22 delivery date on both watch and Apple TV :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Nugget
1 hour ago at 12:05 am
Website still down for me, but iOS Store worked great. In and out, paid via Apple Pay. tv 4K and a SBSS with cellular. Both estimating Sep 22 delivery.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
verniesgarden
57 minutes ago at 12:11 am
2 LTE 38mm Nike+ watches and a 64GB 4K appletv ordered with not a lag.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BillyBobBongo
48 minutes ago at 12:21 am

I purchased the 64GB version of the 4K AppleTV about 4 minutes after midnight (pacific) and my receipt says Sept 22 delivery. If it's already slipped to 2-3 weeks they are selling well, I guess.

Mark

In Europe the price difference is €20, seems daft really not to buy the bigger one. I pay more than that for postage on things sometimes.

Edit: I ordered the 64GB one here in the Netherlands. Estimated delivery is between the 2nd and 9th of October.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
raep
49 minutes ago at 12:19 am
Got my Apple TV 4K Pre-order in and also bought one of those Belkin wireless chargers, they also got put in stock right now. Didn't wanna wait till the iPhone X and risk them getting sold out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JWreck
51 minutes ago at 12:18 am

32GB version? I see that the 64GB version has a estimated delivery date of 2-3 weeks.


Nope, 64gb.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ZCT
51 minutes ago at 12:18 am
I got the app to come up a few minutes past 2am central time, the website came up a minute or so later.

My wife wanted the 38mm SS Black Watch. I got the ATV 4K. Excited to start getting 4K, have previously been using my TV's own Netflix app to get 4K. Can't wait to get 4K out of Apple and will be nice when they bring the Amazon Prime app online.

Oh and shipping times are promising Friday 22nd with standard shipping.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RamGuy
27 minutes ago at 12:42 am

Man, sport with cellular costs less than my series 2 sports from last year. That’s the nature of technological improvements, I guess.


Luckily you can get the cellular version. I'm stuck with only non-cellular which means no stainless steel or ceramic versions at all in my country. It's a real letdown, I don't want the sport/aluminium and it's a real downer that we loose the sole purpose of the Series 3, which is cellular..
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]