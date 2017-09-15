MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 22,000mAh Battery Pack from RAVPower

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with RAVPower to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 22,000mAh Power Bank for charging iPhones, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more.
In addition to offering several Power Banks for us to give away, RAVPower has also provided MacRumors with an exclusive 20 percent off discount code on the power bank. When ordering from Amazon, use promo code MacRumo1 to get it for just over $30.
RAVPower is mainly known for a whole line of power banks that are known for being reliable, affordable, and fast.
The 22,000mAh Power Bank features three 2.4A USB-A ports that are capable of charging three devices at the same time. At 2.4A, an iPhone will charge more quickly than with a standard 1A power adapter. There's a total current output of 5.8A, and RAVPower says its Power Bank detects the connected devices and adjusts output accordingly to provide adequate power to each one, and there's an "iSmart 2.0" feature that adjusts voltage to minimize charging time.
RAVPower says that the Power Bank can be fully recharged in approximately 11 to 12 hours using a the 2.4A input. It comes with microUSB charging cables and a carry pouch, but to charge iOS devices, you'll need to supply your own cables.
Power banks are generally built for functionality over looks, and the RAVPower model is a simple black (or white) rectangular power bank that is about as tall as an iPhone 7 Plus and as wide as an iPhone 7. It measures in at 6.5 inches by 2.8 inches. It's not quite pocketable, but ideal for a purse or a backpack. Four LEDs on the front let you see power level at a glance.
22,000mAh is enough to charge an iPhone 7 to full approximately eight times and an iPhone 7 Plus approximately four and a half times.
RAVPower normally charges $40 for the Power Bank, but we have six to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (September 15) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 22. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 22 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
