Here's a Look at Trade-In Values for Current iPhones if You're Preparing for the iPhone X

With the launch of new iPhones right around the corner, many users will be looking at trading in their old iPhone models for a chance to reduce the price of the iPhone X, which is reported to be the most expensive iPhone ever released.
To help out with the search for the best trade-in values, we've decided to look at some of the most popular recycling websites to see how much you can get back for the iPhone 7 32GB, iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, iPhone 6s 32GB, and iPhone 6s Plus 128GB. Although not all-encompassing, this should provide a helpful glimpse at where to start shopping around for the best value for your current iPhone as you make your upgrade plans for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus.
iPhone trade-in values were looked at on the following websites: Amazon, Gazelle, NextWorth, MyPhones Unlimited, Best Buy, and GameStop.
A few things to note -- although each website's trade-in process differs, prices on average centered on a device in "good" or equivalent condition. Prices sometimes fluctuate depending on color (albeit not by much), and if the option was available "Black" was chosen for iPhone 7 devices and "Silver" for iPhone 6s devices. Quotes are also subject to change over time.
Check out how the prices compared in the charts below:
A few of the reseller sites also have some notable discounts and special programs running as we enter iPhone launch season. Gazelle lets you lock your top-tier quote on an iPhone from now until September 22, and you'll have until October 22 to mail it in.
This extended grace period is Gazelle's way of ensuring customers can get the most for their old iPhones (or any smartphone) right now, before the prices depreciate after the announcement and launch of the iPhone X. If you trade in your old smartphone during this time frame, you'll also be entered into Gazelle's Paid to Trade sweepstakes, which will offer three winners the "approximate value" of an iPhone X.
If you decide to go with MyPhones Unlimited, the site has an exclusive offer for MacRumors readers: add an extra $10 to your quoted trade-in price with the promo code rumors.
Apple has an iPhone Trade-Up program of its own as well, which will net you an Apple gift card for the value of your old iPhone. Regarding the iPhone models listed above, Apple's program will see average trade-in values of $375 (iPhone 7 32GB), $425 (iPhone 7 Plus 128GB), $215 (iPhone 6s 32GB), and $260 (iPhone 6s Plus 128GB).
Carriers themselves also have their own trade-in programs with quotes that mostly hit around the prices offered by the previously listed reseller sites. AT&T and Verizon were the best in this regard, with AT&T offering $270 for an iPhone 7 32GB from AT&T, and Verizon even beating that price (for an AT&T-locked device) at $302. On the opposite end, Sprint's quote for the same phone was $165.
If you're willing to enter sites like eBay and Craigslist, there's the usual opportunity to get well above the prices displayed in these charts. Quick quote searches on each site averaged prices between $500-$550 for an iPhone 7 32GB on AT&T, $200 above the highest trade-in price that we found from MyPhones Unlimited.
Of course, the eBay and Craigslist marketplaces come with the usual added risk of selling items to other consumers online. You'd have to part with your current iPhone immediately, and potentially be without a smartphone for the amount of time it will take the new device to come in, which in the case of the iPhone X could be weeks or even months. With trade-in sites like Gazelle, you have the option to lock-in a price ahead of time, and then receive a grace period (usually around 30 days) in which you have to send your old device in.
Notable too is eBay's "Quick Sale" storefront, which acts more like trade-in sites than the traditional eBay marketplace. Here you can type in the brand, storage, carrier, and other relevant information for your smartphone, with quotes averaging about $60-$100 above competitor sites for iPhone 7 devices. Older phones aren't supported, however, so the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus can't be traded in to eBay's Quick Sale valet program.
