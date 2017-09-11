Brikk Launches Pre-Orders for Gold-Plated iPhone X Models Costing Up to $70K

Monday September 11, 2017 11:48 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Los Angeles-based accessory maker Brikk today announced it is now accepting pre-orders for customized iPhone X models plated with solid gold, rose gold, or platinum, with prices ranging between $7,495 and $69,995.


Brikk said orders placed now will ship between November and January depending on the model purchased. Personal delivery is available in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.

Brikk humorously promises each "Lux iPhone X" will include 512GB of storage, but that clearly won't be confirmed until tomorrow's Apple event.


Here's how they describe their highest-end "Ingot Collection," which is basically a solid gold iPhone X for the low, low price of $70K:
The Lux iPhone X Ingot 250 is the definition of opulence. It is made of solid gold. It features 250 grams of 22k yellow gold. Each Lux Ingot is hand made and assembled in Brikk's state of the art laboratory in Los Angeles, USA, as well as other facilities.
Brikk isn't new to this. Over the past two years, it has offered diamond-studded iPhone 7 and Apple Watch models, and its website appears to sell gold and platinum AirPods with charging cases for as much as $9,995.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tag: Brikk
Avatar
farewelwilliams
48 minutes ago at 11:49 am
ask the apple watch edition owners to see if they regret their purchase yet
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WBRacing
42 minutes ago at 11:55 am
So that would be an iPhone AuX.

Ironic. :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Soopastar
2 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
According to this:
http://www.goldgrambars.com/calculator/gold_calc.php
250 grams of 22k gold is worth just under $10,000. So you are paying an additional 60k for what now?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
41 minutes ago at 11:56 am

So it turns out there is an ‘iPhone Edition’ this year after all :D


This is good news for some. At least the iPhone X will still be cheaper than paying $70,000.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
48 minutes ago at 11:49 am
So it turns out there is an ‘iPhone Edition’ this year after all :D
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lucasrant
25 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Sounds like something will.i.am would come up with imo
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
36 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Thought I'd seen it before ....

Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
zakarhino
30 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Tim Cook made this company just to make the iPhone X seem cheaper in comparison.

/s
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
11 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
I hope that engraving is just part of the advertising, it would be completely tacky if that is actually on the device.

edit: as if it wasn't tacky enough already.
Rating: 1 Votes
