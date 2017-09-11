Brikk Launches Pre-Orders for Gold-Plated iPhone X Models Costing Up to $70K

Los Angeles-based accessory maker Brikk today announced it is now accepting pre-orders for customized iPhone X models plated with solid gold, rose gold, or platinum, with prices ranging between $7,495 and $69,995.
Brikk said orders placed now will ship between November and January depending on the model purchased. Personal delivery is available in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.
Brikk humorously promises each "Lux iPhone X" will include 512GB of storage, but that clearly won't be confirmed until tomorrow's Apple event.
Here's how they describe their highest-end "Ingot Collection," which is basically a solid gold iPhone X for the low, low price of $70K:
The Lux iPhone X Ingot 250 is the definition of opulence. It is made of solid gold. It features 250 grams of 22k yellow gold. Each Lux Ingot is hand made and assembled in Brikk's state of the art laboratory in Los Angeles, USA, as well as other facilities.Brikk isn't new to this. Over the past two years, it has offered diamond-studded iPhone 7 and Apple Watch models, and its website appears to sell gold and platinum AirPods with charging cases for as much as $9,995.