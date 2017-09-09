PlayStation Vue Among Nearly 500 TV Providers Supporting Single Sign-on in iOS 11 GM

While most of the leaked information from the iOS 11 golden master has hinted at major features coming to the iPhone and Apple Watch, a few smaller tidbits have surfaced online today. One of these is the apparent confirmation that PlayStation Vue will support Apple's Single Sign-On feature once the software update launches to the public later in September. This suggests Single Sign-On will also arrive on the PS Vue Apple TV app for tvOS 11.
Image via @dyountmusic
Discovered and shared by Daniel Yount on Twitter, Yount mentioned noticing Single Sign-On support coming to both PS Vue and YouTube, but in our testing it appears that YouTube still requires the user's password to sign into individual apps. It is recognized as a provider in search, however, suggesting full YouTube support for the feature could be coming in iOS 11 as well.
Yesterday, Apple also published a new support document listing all of the TV providers and apps that allow for Single Sign-On, amounting to 471 providers and now including PlayStation Vue. New apps regularly gain support for Single Sign-On, most recently including HBO GO and NBC.
In iOS 11 GM- YouTube tv and PlayStation Vue are both options for TV single sign on. pic.twitter.com/u97g54q0oO— Daniel Yount (@dyountmusic) September 9, 2017
