Spotify Announces First Live Music Event in the U.K.

Friday September 8, 2017 3:12 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Spotify has announced its first live music event in the U.K., just days after Apple axed its own annual London music festival (via The Verge).

Called "Who We Be", the event is scheduled to take place at London's Alexandra Palace on November 30 and will have a rap and grime theme, with a line-up featuring the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Bugzy Malone, Cardi B, Giggs, J Has, and Stefflon Don.


The festival gets its name from Spotify's curated Who We Be playlist, which has a 140,000-strong following. Subscribers to the playlist can take advantage of a pre-sale ticker offer that starts on Saturday 9, while general ticket sales begin on Monday 11. Tickets can be ordered from Spotify's event website.

Apple's Music Festival had a decade-long run before it was confirmed that the company had decided to bring the tradition to an end. The free annual concert's performances had been broadcast live and on-demand through Apple Music since 2015. Apple provided no reason for ending the annual festival nor any indication that it will return anytime soon.

imicca
1 hour ago at 03:30 am
Right after iTunes Festival got cancelled? How oddly convenient
brock2621
1 hour ago at 03:23 am
Incredibly smart business move with Apple just announcing the end of theirs, kudos Spotify. The real question is are they going to have a screen that plays Geico commercials in between each song ;)
