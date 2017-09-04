New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Ends Its Annual Music Festival in London

Monday September 4, 2017 2:24 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has confirmed to Music Business Worldwide that its annual Apple Music Festival has ended after a decade-long run.


Apple Music Festival, known as iTunes Festival prior to 2015, was a free annual concert series that saw big name artists and bands like Elton John, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Ozzy Osbourne, Florence + The Machine, Pharrell Williams, and Usher performing at the Roundhouse in London, England.

Other notable performers over the festival's ten-year history included Amy Winehouse, John Legend, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Paul Simon, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jack Johnson, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Alicia Keys, Adele, Bruno Mars, Kings of Leon, and Ed Sheeran.

Apple Music Festival performances were broadcast live and on-demand through Apple Music since 2015. U.K. residents could apply to win tickets to the Apple Music Festival on Apple Music and through various media partners.

Apple didn't provide a reason for ending the annual music festival, and it didn't comment on the possibility of it returning beyond 2017.

Avatar
davie18
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm

Lac of comment could be political on U.K. gov behalf.


Or it could just not be. Why would the government be expected to comment just because some music festival is ending? wtf?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TimWillz
1 hour ago at 02:27 pm
That’s a shame, I enjoyed those performances.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
The fudge
59 minutes ago at 02:50 pm

Possibly due to recent terrorist actions in London. They have been on the rise and they may have had a credible threat that caused them to end it. Would be a bad stain on the company if a verified threat turned out to actually happen.

Lac of comment could be political on U.K. gov behalf.

really doubt that, they have pretty good security measures usually
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jdillings
51 minutes ago at 02:58 pm

I thought Tim Cook once said that "Music has a special place here at Apple"


He has also claimed "We've got great innovation in the pipeline." This is a sign that is Cook is tightening his belt and is going to shutter anything that doesn't turn a profit. Them margins are important.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MrSkoTA
1 hour ago at 02:36 pm
Possibly due to recent terrorist actions in London. They have been on the rise and they may have had a credible threat that caused them to end it. Would be a bad stain on the company if a verified threat turned out to actually happen.

Lac of comment could be political on U.K. gov behalf.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
madsci954
52 minutes ago at 02:57 pm


Apple Ends Its Annual Music Festival in London

Coming soon: Apple Launches New Annual Music Festival Exclusively on Apple Music
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 02:26 pm
Very sad to see it go, although there is a roundness to finishing after a decade, it’d be great to see it come back.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
The.Outsider
9 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
In all honesty, how is any of this a surprise? Did everyone suddenly forget that the richest company still need to be even richer? Richer than who? God? Bill Gates? No... Just richer... it's not over someone or something, it's all about making more and more and more... and how do you do that? Look at where Apple has been cutting valuable and important parts of the Company's legacy... From the image of the workers, to the service they provide, to the quality of their products to the lack of progress in technology, to the endless of smaller lesser known projects they funded to create a healthy community, both in Business and tv. Today, it's nothing like it used to be, none of their products deserve their price tags, or reputation for being as good as Apple claims... it's all smoke & mirrors and a lot of PR fuelled illusion but people love it and therefore it exists. So they ended the Music Festival to divert the money into new PR related products such as the new TV series they develop. Good or bad, this is Apple now... love it or hate, you'll still buy it... That should be the official slogan of Apple not "our people is our soul..." Pft....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Paradoxally
1 hour ago at 02:25 pm
[insert political reason here]
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
555gallardo
1 hour ago at 02:28 pm
I thought Tim Cook once said that "Music has a special place here at Apple"
Rating: 1 Votes

