Apple Ends Its Annual Music Festival in London
Apple Music Festival, known as iTunes Festival prior to 2015, was a free annual concert series that saw big name artists and bands like Elton John, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Ozzy Osbourne, Florence + The Machine, Pharrell Williams, and Usher performing at the Roundhouse in London, England.
Other notable performers over the festival's ten-year history included Amy Winehouse, John Legend, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Paul Simon, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jack Johnson, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Alicia Keys, Adele, Bruno Mars, Kings of Leon, and Ed Sheeran.
Apple Music Festival performances were broadcast live and on-demand through Apple Music since 2015. U.K. residents could apply to win tickets to the Apple Music Festival on Apple Music and through various media partners.
Apple didn't provide a reason for ending the annual music festival, and it didn't comment on the possibility of it returning beyond 2017.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Lac of comment could be political on U.K. gov behalf.
Or it could just not be. Why would the government be expected to comment just because some music festival is ending? wtf?
Possibly due to recent terrorist actions in London. They have been on the rise and they may have had a credible threat that caused them to end it. Would be a bad stain on the company if a verified threat turned out to actually happen.
I thought Tim Cook once said that "Music has a special place here at Apple"
He has also claimed "We've got great innovation in the pipeline." This is a sign that is Cook is tightening his belt and is going to shutter anything that doesn't turn a profit. Them margins are important.
Coming soon: Apple Launches New Annual Music Festival Exclusively on Apple Music
