New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
AirPods Shipping Estimates Improve to 1 to 2 Weeks
Apple is one step closer to achieving supply/demand balance for its AirPods, and the highly desired earphones are now shipping out from the online Apple Store in just one to two weeks in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, and several other countries around the world.
According to Apple's website in the United States, AirPods ordered today will be delivered between September 21 and September 28, the best estimates we've seen since the AirPods became available for purchase.
AirPods have been in short supply since launch. For many weeks, AirPods shipping estimates were at six weeks, but stock improved enough in early August that shipping estimates dropped to four weeks. Later in the month, estimates improved to two to three weeks before hitting one to two weeks today.
At this rate, Apple will be close to achieving an adequate supply later this month or at the beginning of October.
During Apple's third quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple had boosted AirPods production capacity and was "working very hard" to get AirPods to customers as quickly as possible.
Though AirPods have been hard to come by from the online Apple Store, Apple retail stores have occasionally received stock and third-party retailers like Best Buy and various carrier stores have been able to offer AirPods with faster shipping on a regular basis.
Priced at $159, Apple's wire-free AirPods have been incredibly popular thanks to features like long battery life, a simple charge case, infrared sensors to detect when they're in the ear, touch-based gestures, and the W1 chip that improves Bluetooth connection and facilitates quick transfers between different devices.
According to Apple's website in the United States, AirPods ordered today will be delivered between September 21 and September 28, the best estimates we've seen since the AirPods became available for purchase.
AirPods have been in short supply since launch. For many weeks, AirPods shipping estimates were at six weeks, but stock improved enough in early August that shipping estimates dropped to four weeks. Later in the month, estimates improved to two to three weeks before hitting one to two weeks today.
At this rate, Apple will be close to achieving an adequate supply later this month or at the beginning of October.
During Apple's third quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple had boosted AirPods production capacity and was "working very hard" to get AirPods to customers as quickly as possible.
Though AirPods have been hard to come by from the online Apple Store, Apple retail stores have occasionally received stock and third-party retailers like Best Buy and various carrier stores have been able to offer AirPods with faster shipping on a regular basis.
Priced at $159, Apple's wire-free AirPods have been incredibly popular thanks to features like long battery life, a simple charge case, infrared sensors to detect when they're in the ear, touch-based gestures, and the W1 chip that improves Bluetooth connection and facilitates quick transfers between different devices.
Tag: AirPods
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
These better be included in the box of a $1000+ cell phone that has no headphone jack.
1 hour ago at 11:43 am
great stocking stuffersCan I grow up in your house?
1 hour ago at 11:41 am
These better be included in the box of a $1000+ cell phone that has no headphone jack.Apple doesn't include a $9.99 dongle in the box of a $2,799 MacBook Pro without any standard USB ports. Will $159 AirPods be included with iPhone 8? Of course not.
Apple's accessory/dongle business has never been better.
1 hour ago at 11:39 am
Would be funny if they announced 2nd gen shipping late dec
20 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
My AirPods aren't just good, I'd rank them as the best consumer electronics purchase I've made since the original iPhone. Yes, I like them more than iPad, recent Macs, etc.
I use them for music, podcasts, Skype meetings, silent nighttime viewing with ATV. I might have to get a second pair because my wife tried them and was hooked after that first time despite not having any interest prior to that.
I use them for music, podcasts, Skype meetings, silent nighttime viewing with ATV. I might have to get a second pair because my wife tried them and was hooked after that first time despite not having any interest prior to that.
1 hour ago at 11:33 am
Nine months on and still no immediate shipment. Doesn't bode well for the new flagship phone
1 hour ago at 11:41 am
That must mean it's time for Series 2 in black. :D
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
Is this all evidence that they have been stockpiling the AirPods for a bundle package of some sort with the new iPhones? Has there ever been a product that Apple has produced that has had zero improvement in shipping in almost a year? One would expect a slow ramp up of production, but the AirPods shipping time never improved from the outset until the past month. It is only recently that the shipping times improved. I can't recall any product like that, especially one in such high demand. The fact that they are only now becoming available in a reasonable time would correspond with Apple having reached the necessary millions stockpiled to offer as a bundle, perhaps in an additional color.
We will soon find out.
We will soon find out.
25 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
So cool that they are still selling like crazy. I love mine!
32 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Have a pair of these, but still not a big fan. I don't like the way they creep out of the ear and have to be re-seated every few minutes. Plus, they really are just plain ugly.
[ Read All Comments ]