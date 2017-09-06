Kobo eBooks Subscription Service Adds AudioBook Catalog to its iOS App

Canadian ebook giant Rakuten Kobo today added audiobooks to its iOS app catalog, rolling out the change in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand via an update.
Kobo customers can buy audiobooks on an individual basis, or through the company's $10 per month subscription service, which gets users one book each month. The same monthly subscription costs $13 in Canada, £6.99 in the U.K, $13 in Australia, and $14 in New Zealand.
Alternatively, it's possible to buy a three-pack credit and store up to 24 credits in a subscription account. A 30-day free trial is also on offer for users to see how the system works before they commit.
Once an audiobook is purchased, customers can make use of the app's built-in audiobook player, which includes options to change the narration speed, check the time remaining, and set a sleep timer.
The Kobo ebooks and audiobooks app is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
