New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Apple Takes Early Step Towards iPhones With 'Above 12-Megapixel' Rear Cameras
The report, citing "market rumors," claims Largan is the only supplier that can meet Apple's minimum yield rate. The new factory is reportedly designed to accommodate monthly production of 600 million lens modules.
Largan will allegedly start production in October 2017, suggesting the camera lens modules could be destined for future iPhone models released in 2018 or later, rather than the so-called iPhone 8 this fall.
It is widely rumored that the iPhone 8 will have a vertically-aligned dual-lens rear camera, with optical image stabilization for both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses, but no credible rumors have surfaced about its quality.
Apple improves its iPhone cameras each year, so an increased megapixel count of some kind is certainly still possible this year.
Apple's latest iPhone and iPad models, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, are all equipped with 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras and 7-megapixel front-facing cameras.
Keep in mind that megapixels don't always matter, as even a TV or monitor with 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels only has roughly 8.3 megapixels, which isn't enough to display a 12-megapixel photo at full resolution.
Nevertheless, if this rumor is accurate, then perhaps we'll see an iPhone with a 16- or 18-megapixel rear camera or higher in the future.
A 18-megaxiel camera is going to be awesome, specially with a wider aperture. Morepixels produce better low light photos and the more pixels you capture, the more you can crop out.
More pixels at the same sensor size tends to produce worse low light photos
More dynamic range and a much improved low light and high ISO would be my preference. Those are areas in which the iPhone is absolutely lacking compared to cameras with larger sensors and for sure more pixels don‘t help in this regard, quite the opposite.
No need to pack more MP in the iPhone, we need better low light pictures. I'm quite happy with my the pictures I take with my iPhone but there is room for improvement in low light, and I hate using the flash even if their dual tone is good so I really want to take my pics without it whenever possible.
And I'd say dual camera should be standard, even on the 4.7 model. We already pay a premium price for that, it is a shame we have to pay $100 more and have a bigger display just to get the dual camera
My Canon G16 has 12MPx and its a much better camera that any smartphone on earth so this is kind of a non sequitur.
If they can keep the noise down in such small pixels that's OK, otherwise its useless. Getting more Mpx of noise is not giving you more actual info.
It's scary to cram 12,000,000 pixels in a sensor the size of my pinky nail.
Also the relative low quality of minuscule lenses puts a limit on the sensor resolution.
The iPhone Edition BETTER have a much better camera than the iPhone 7
