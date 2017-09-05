New 2018 Nissan Leaf Features Support for CarPlay

Nissan today unveiled its redesigned 2018 all-electric Nissan Leaf, and one of the features new to the vehicle is support for Apple CarPlay. The new Nissan Leaf comes equipped with a 7-inch display that's compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto.
Nissan announced its first CarPlay-compatible vehicles back in June of 2016, and has thus far implemented support in the 2017 Maxima, Micra, and Murano.
Along with CarPlay, the Nissan Leaf features a range of 150 miles, ProPILOT driving assistance with speed maintenance, steering guidance, and braking, a single e-Pedal for braking and accelerating, and a revamped design.
Customers who reserve a Nissan Leaf are eligible for an exclusive gift that includes an Apple Watch Series 2, a GoPro HERO5 Black, or a Nest and Google Home bundle.
CarPlay support was slow to roll out following its initial introduction, but interest has picked up. Many 2016 and 2017 vehicles from a range of manufacturers offer the feature. Apple maintains a list of vehicles that are compatible with CarPlay on its website.
