Apple CEO Tim Cook and Other Leaders Sign Letter Asking Trump to Protect DACA Program

Friday September 1, 2017 5:22 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Hundreds of chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chairmen, presidents, and other business leaders have added their signatures to an open letter asking President Trump to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The program protects young adults brought illegally into the U.S. -- called "Dreamers" -- and grants them the "basic opportunity to work and study without the threat of deportation," through the opportunity of gaining legal work permits (via Recode).


Signatories include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Emerson Collective President Laurene Powell Jobs, and many more.

Trump is expected to announce a policy change today in regards to DACA, where it's believed that under the new policy the government will cease granting work permits to new Dreamers entering the U.S. Current Dreamers will reportedly be able to stay in the country until their permits run out, but would then find themselves unable to renew their work authorizations.

That would allow the nearly 800,000 individuals currently protected under DACA to remain in the U.S. for around two years, but the new letter implores Trump and the U.S. government to preserve DACA entirely.
Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation. Our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions.
Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.
Immigration and work-visa programs have been a hot topic between technology companies and the new Trump administration throughout 2017. The new letter ends with a call on Congress to pass legislation that "provides these young people raised in our country the permanent solution they deserve." You can read the full letter right here.

Avatar
ck2875
39 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Technically someone could just tell him 'DACA' means 'Defending America from Clinton Act' and he would keep it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Naaaaak
43 minutes ago at 05:33 am
They really don't want to have to start paying workers more.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
37 minutes ago at 05:39 am

They really don't want to have to start paying workers more.


You have no idea whatsoever about what DACA is.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Kaibelf
23 minutes ago at 05:53 am

Yet the President that was elected ran on a 'tighten the borders' ticket'. Sorry rich boys, you lose.


Rich boys? I'm not rich and I don't think it's at all appropriate to do this to nearly a million young people who couldn't help being brought here as babies/toddlers and don't know any other place and very likely speak English much more readily than Spanish. Why would any good person be happy to throw these people out? I guess I have a different stance, being raised as a Christian rather than being a self-focused heir to the money changers.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
42 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Edit :- Good move by Tim Cook for supporting DACA program. According to the Article There are 780,000 hardworking young people who will lose their ability to work legally in this country which is not Good. We are a national made stronger by skilled immigrants.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alexgowers
28 minutes ago at 05:48 am
However you slice this issue. Companies who have hired those individuals are going to loose out on talent. These are probably American educated and mostly raised at the cost the tax payer individuals, then you want to send/force em back? Sounds a lot like cutting your nose off to spite the face. All these anti authoritarian guys actually want more government control and interference and this is another double standard in an increasingly dictatorial strategy.

It's policy to separate divide and conquer. Apple and all should be pushing back, if they weren't I'd be super concerned.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
IPPlanMan
31 minutes ago at 05:45 am
They can apply to become citizens like everyone else. Get in line folks. It's what's fair to those who came here legally and through the established legal process.

If they're smart enough, they'll be able to "dream" in their country of origin.

Perhaps Apple could hire them there and stop virtue signaling.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macs4nw
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am

Good move by Tim Cook for supporting DACA program. We are a nation made stronger by skilled immigrants.

This is a tricky one. They are technically illegal immigrants, but at the same time they are also children, who have not broken the law themselves, having been brought here by their parents.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
RickInHouston
37 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Yet the President that was elected ran on a 'tighten the borders' ticket'. Sorry rich boys, you lose.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
alex2792
32 minutes ago at 05:44 am
Personally, I believe that individuals who are currently covered by DACA should have a chance at becoming permanent residents,but only if they have no criminal record including misdemeanors.
Rating: 1 Votes
