Apple Pay Support Comes to Popular 'Citi Bike' NYC Bicycle Sharing Service

Bicycle sharing service Citi Bike released version 6 of its iOS app on Tuesday to bring Apple Pay support to customers in New York City and New Jersey.
Now that Apple's mobile payment system is supported by the service, riders using the app are able to purchase a single pass or Citi Bike membership using their digital wallet instead of plastic.
The app includes a color-coded map of New York City and New Jersey which help users discover nearby bicycle stations including live information on bike and dock availability, with the option to reserve a bike supported in selected locations.
In addition to Citi Bike's core service features, the app also includes recent ride stats such as start and stop location, ride time, distance, and calories burned, while push notifications alert customers to their ride time and when they have securely docked their bike.
Citi Bikes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Jersey City. The Citi Bike app is a free download for iOS from the App Store. [Direct Link]
(Via AppleInsider.)
