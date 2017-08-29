Google Maps Expands 'Parking Difficulty' Indicator to 25 Cities Around the World

Google today announced its "parking difficulty" indicator in Google Maps for iOS and Android will now appear in 25 additional cities around the world. The feature was previously available in the United States only.
The simple feature shows a "P" icon with a difficulty level such as "moderate" or "limited," based on how easy it will be to find parking at the destination entered. The feature is based on historical parking data and machine learning.
The following cities support the feature starting today:
- Alicante
- Amsterdam
- Copenhagen
- Barcelona
- Cologne
- Darmstadt
- Düsseldorf
- London
- Madrid
- Málaga
- Manchester
- Milan
- Montréal
- Moscow
- Munich
- Paris
- Prague
- Rio de Janeiro
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Stockholm
- Stuttgart
- Toronto
- Valencia
- Vancouver
