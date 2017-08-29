Apple Shares Trailers for Next Week's Carpool Karaoke as Tonight's Episodes Air

As two new episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" air tonight, Apple has shared trailers for next week's episodes, which will pair Michael Strahan with Jeff Gordon and Shaquille O'Neal with John Cena.
The first trailer features media personality and former football player Michael Strahan and Fox NASCAR announcer and former professional race car driver Jeff Gordon. The two dress up with props, race on bicycle rickshaws, and sing along to songs like Olivia Newton-John's "Physical."
The second trailer pairs former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal with wrestler John Cena. The two athletes sing songs like "Maneater" by Hall & Oates and "Mama Said Knock You Out" by LL Cool J.
The episodes shown off in the trailer featuring the two athlete mashups will air on Tuesday, September 5.
Tonight's Tonight's "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" episodes are now available to watch. The first episode stars Miley Cyrus, her dad Billy Ray, her sister Noah, her mom Tish, her brother Braison, her sister Brandy, and her brother Trace. The second episode Queen stars Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith with appearances by Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" debuted on August 8. Since then, Apple has been uploading two episodes per week. Carpool Karaoke is available solely to Apple Music subscribers.
