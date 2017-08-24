Western Digital Announces 20TB My Book Duo RAID Desktop Storage System

Western Digital has announced the 20TB My Book Duo, the company's highest-capacity desktop hard drive ever. The storage system comes with proprietary RAID 0/1 support offering speeds of up to 360MB per second sequential reads, as well as auto management of drive operations to help ensure read/write cycle data integrity.
The My Book Duo also comes with a USB Type-C port with all cables included for universal compatibility (USB 3.1 Gen 1/3.0/2.0), and two additional USB Type-A hub ports to allow for additional accessories, including drones, action cameras, card readers, keyboards, mice, USB drives or phone syncing and charging.
Available in 20TB, 16TB, 12TB, 8TB, 6TB and 4TB capacities, the storage system also comes with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption with WD Security software built in.
The drive is Formatted NTFS for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows 10, Windows 8.1/8.0 or Windows 7, and therefore requires reformatting to work on OS X and macOS.
The My Book Duo includes a three-year limited warranty and is available now from wd.com and at select retailers and distributors, retailing at $799.99 (20TB), $599.99 (16TB), $419.99 (12TB), $329.99 (8TB), $289.99 (6TB) and $259.99 (4TB).
