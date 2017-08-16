Google Pixel 2 Smartphone Will Feature Squeezable Sides and No Headphone Jack

Wednesday August 16, 2017 1:33 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Google's second-generation Pixel smartphone will be made by HTC and feature "squeezable" sides to perform different functions, according to a filing with the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday.

The filing essentially confirms that the Google Pixel 2 will borrow the squeezable frame from the HTC U11. Screenshots included in the document show the feature is to be called "Active Edge" and will launch Google Assistant by default. Other possible functions include turning on the flashlight, launching the camera, and taking a photo.

Leaked image of Pixel 2 from Evan Blass

The 4.97-inch device is expected to feature a 1080p display and stereo speakers, and will have an overall design similar to the original Pixel. The filing also suggests that the Pixel 2 will have a Snapdragon 835 or 836 chipset and 64GB storage capacity – although additional capacities are likely.

LG is said to be manufacturing the Google Pixel XL 2 and will put its own stamp on the larger handset by including a 6-inch AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, but it's also likely that the XL 2 will share the same squeezable frame of the smaller device. Based on leaked images, both handsets are rumored to do away with the headphone jack, although this was not confirmed in the filing.

It's still not clear when Google's second-generation Pixel smartphones will be released, but the original version was unveiled in October of last year, so a fall release is likely. (The original Google Pixel FCC filing appeared exactly a year ago on Tuesday.) That would put Google's new phones in direct competition with the iPhone 8, which is expected to launch in September alongside iterative "S" cycle updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Avatar
OtherJesus
1 hour ago at 01:36 am
No headphone jack. It's acceptable now that The Google is doing it.
6 Votes
nexu
nexu
51 minutes ago at 02:07 am
I've heard that 3dtouch is gimmicky, what about this?
2 Votes
Radeon85
Radeon85
13 minutes ago at 02:46 am

That gesture never worked 80% of the time, anyway. I've found it more useful for jumping right into a specific Messages conversation and previewing web pages without having to browse, then browse back.


It was my primary way of switching apps since the 6s launched and on my 7 Plus, for me it worked 100% of the time so I'm really disappointed it was removed.

If they want it off by default fine, but they could at least add a toggle to turn it on again.
2 Votes
Avatar
Chicane-UK
1 hour ago at 01:49 am

No headphone jack. It's acceptable now that The Google is doing it.


Still don't think it's acceptable regardless of who is doing it, tbh.
2 Votes
Avatar
ILikeAllOS
1 hour ago at 01:49 am
Now that Google is doing it too, I wonder if we'll hear a bunch of courage jokes from android (and MR) users? :rolleyes:
2 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
41 minutes ago at 02:17 am

I've heard that 3dtouch is gimmicky, what about this?


If you have not experienced 3D Touch, you should try it. I use it all the time, and it's convenient for shortcutting applications to access what you want quicker. It also allows you to briefly view a photo, text or E-mail without opening the entire document. Its my favorite feature when it first launched on the iPhone 6s.
1 Votes
Sunny1990
Sunny1990
37 minutes ago at 02:21 am

Its my favorite feature when it first launched on the iPhone 6s.

It was my favorite..........Until they removed 3D app switcher from iOS 11 :( which was my favorite feature in iOS 10.
1 Votes
Sunny1990
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 01:44 am
Seems like Touch id will be on the back of the Phone again, Atleast Google should focus on trying to put the finger print sensor under the display instead of adding gimmicks like squeezable Sides.
1 Votes
fitshaced
fitshaced
1 hour ago at 01:37 am
A pinch of courage he he
1 Votes
Porco
Porco
1 hour ago at 01:48 am
'Squeezable sides that perform various functions' sounds like a very fancy way of saying 'buttons' to me.
1 Votes
