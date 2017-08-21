New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of iOS 11 to Developers
Apple today seeded the seventh beta of iOS 11 to developers for testing purposes, just a week after releasing the sixth beta and over two months after introducing the new update at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Registered developers can download the seventh beta of iOS 11 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
iOS 11 introduces quite a few design changes, including a customizable Control Center and a new Lock screen that's been merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are coming in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature that's meant to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining new features and refinements.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
ARKit for developers will bring a range of new augmented reality apps and games to iOS devices, and a new Core ML SDK will let developers build smarter apps. iOS 11 is also the biggest update ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and a system-wide drag and drop feature.
iOS 11 is available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see a few more weeks of testing ahead of a prospective September release date alongside new iPhones. We are getting closer to the end of the beta testing process and should see a golden master release candidate in just a couple weeks.
For complete details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.
Registered developers can download the seventh beta of iOS 11 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
iOS 11 introduces quite a few design changes, including a customizable Control Center and a new Lock screen that's been merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are coming in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature that's meant to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining new features and refinements.
ARKit for developers will bring a range of new augmented reality apps and games to iOS devices, and a new Core ML SDK will let developers build smarter apps. iOS 11 is also the biggest update ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and a system-wide drag and drop feature.
iOS 11 is available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see a few more weeks of testing ahead of a prospective September release date alongside new iPhones. We are getting closer to the end of the beta testing process and should see a golden master release candidate in just a couple weeks.
For complete details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.
Related Roundup: iOS 11
Top Rated Comments(View all)
39 minutes ago at 09:55 am
This release will be eclipsed...
38 minutes ago at 09:56 am
How is battery life ....
I kid. I kid. ;)
I kid. I kid. ;)
39 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Talk about quick! GM is getting close!!
9 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Here's a new UI change. It now shows the Music.app icon instead if an "iPhone" icon, which previously had the wrong margins and looked therefor wrong.
29 minutes ago at 10:05 am
How is battery life ....
I kid. I kid. ;)
It's snappier.
40 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Locked in preparing update for 10 minutes...
13 minutes ago at 10:22 am
I can confirm all day battery life is greatly improved
21 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Does this resolve the storage issues? Public Beta 5 caused my iphone to run out of storage, even after I removed my 6gb photo library.
24 minutes ago at 10:10 am
We're officially into the weeklies. Let's hope it keeps up. Surprised we don't have a date for the conference yet.Circle Sept 6th on your calendar. I think you'll need it to be free.
39 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Battery life is excellent. I promise.
[ Read All Comments ]