Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of iOS 11 to Developers
Registered developers can download the sixth beta of iOS 11 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
Today's beta brings a fix for an issue that caused the DirecTV app to crash on launch, but introduces a new issue that could cause Audiobus 3 to crash. Launching the App Store no longer stops other audio that's playing, several bugs with Family Sharing features have been fixed, and all phone numbers are now displayed during a multiparty conference call.
There are also fixes for Notes, addressing an issue that caused the app to malfunction when restoring from a backup where the Notes app was deleted and a problem that prevented the Apple Pencil from working when an iOS device was rotated. A new known issue prevents an AT&T data plan purchased on iPad from updating the cellular data number in Settings > General > About.
As for outward-facing changes, there are new icons for the App Store and Maps and the Reminders icon is now fixed with bullet points back on the left instead of the right. There's also no toggle to turn off Auto Brightness in the Display & Brightness section in this beta. Instead, the feature must be toggled off using in Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations.
iOS 11 introduces several design changes, including a customizable Control Center and a new Lock screen that's been merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are coming in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature that's meant to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining new features and refinements.
ARKit for developers will bring a range of new augmented reality apps and games to iOS devices, while a Core ML SDK has the potential to let developers build smarter apps. iOS 11 is also the biggest update ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and a system-wide drag and drop feature.
iOS 11 is available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see few weeks of testing ahead of a prospective September release date alongside new iPhones.
For complete details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.
Is save messages to iCloud re implemented?
No, but then again the wording used before implied that it would reappear in a later version of iOS 11, not a later beta.
Sync imessage over iCloud is not back in this beta
No, but then again the wording used before implied that it would reappear in a later version of iOS 11, not a later beta.
Hm. If I go to iCloud-->Backup, it's showing messages saved, and the last upload date is today. Anyone else seeing this? I can see per-contact when the messages were sync'd.
For anyone asking about battery life, I’ve just installed b6 and I have to say, it is much improved - I’m getting about 48 hours on a single charge!
That's it? 78 hours and counting here! Safari is so snappy it gave me whiplash too. Can't wait for the GM!
