Chipotle's Order-Ahead App Will Accept Apple Pay Later This Year

Deloitte this week announced it has been selected to redesign Chipotle Mexican Grill's mobile ordering app for iOS and Android.
Chipotle plans to launch the new apps in the fall of 2017, and one of the key new features will include in-app support for Apple Pay and Android Pay.
The burrito chain launched its mobile ordering app way back in 2009, allowing customers to order ahead of time and skip the line upon arrival.
Existing payment options include credit cards and Chipotle gift cards.
Chipotle's app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and UK.
