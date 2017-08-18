Chipotle's Order-Ahead App Will Accept Apple Pay Later This Year

Friday August 18, 2017
Deloitte this week announced it has been selected to redesign Chipotle Mexican Grill's mobile ordering app for iOS and Android.


Chipotle plans to launch the new apps in the fall of 2017, and one of the key new features will include in-app support for Apple Pay and Android Pay.

The burrito chain launched its mobile ordering app way back in 2009, allowing customers to order ahead of time and skip the line upon arrival.

Existing payment options include credit cards and Chipotle gift cards.

Chipotle's app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and UK.

Theophany
53 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Neat! Now I can pay for violent diarrhea with my phone!
Wayfarer
38 minutes ago at 06:53 am
I don’t care what anyone says.

I love Chipotle and this news is tantalizing to my taste buds!
Theophany
30 minutes ago at 07:01 am

When can I get Chipotlaway with Apple Pay? Because I love Chipotle, but I hate the blood stains in my underwear.

(Does anyone else immediately think of Chipotlaway when Chipotle comes up?)


"Billy Mays here with another fantastic product..."
1applerules1
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
This is dangerous. They're making it easier to lose my money.
