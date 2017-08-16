iDevices Announces New HomeKit-Compatible Dimmer Switch

iDevices, the company behind several HomeKit-enabled light switches and outlets, today announced the debut of its latest product, the Dimmer Switch. iDevices' new Dimmer Switch, like its wall switches, is an in-wall product designed to replace a traditional light switch.
The Dimmer Switch includes customizable dimming capabilities that can be controlled via the iDevices app, the Home app, or using Siri thanks to built-in HomeKit integration (for Echo users, it also has Alexa support). In-app dim range settings prevent low-level bulb flicker, and it remembers the last brightness state.
It fits into any standard rocker faceplate to integrate with an existing lighting system with no extra wiring required, and it's installed like any standard wall switch with support for single pole, 3- and 4-way setups.
Along with serving as a way to dim lights, the Dimmer Switch features a built-in LED night light that keeps it well-lit in the dark, with users able to set the night light to any color.
"The iDevices Dimmer Switch enhances our extensive line of premium smart home solutions and brings us closer to our goal of creating products that seamlessly integrate into the walls of any home," says Chris Allen, iDevices President. "With Hubbell's long history in the electrical industry, and our expertise in the IoT marketplace, we have the combined strength to continue our evolution towards flexible, 'invisible' products that fit any home, new or old. The iDevices Dimmer Switch is one of many innovations to come, forever changing the smart home as we know it."iDevices is selling the Dimmer Switch starting today for $99.95. It can be purchased from the iDevices website.
