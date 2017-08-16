AT&T Again Giving New DirecTV Now Subscribers a Free Apple TV

AT&T today announced that it's reactivated a deal offering new DirecTV Now subscribers a free 32GB fourth-generation Apple TV with the purchase of a 3-month prepaid DirecTV Now subscription.
A DirecTV NOW subscription starts at $35 per month for the most basic package, so subscribers will need to pay $105 up front to get the deal. AT&T offered a similar deal back when the service first launched, but the original promotion ended months ago.
To get the free Apple TV, new subscribers will need to sign up for DirecTV now at an AT&T Retail or Authorized Retail Store, or through an AT&T Call Center. The deal is not available online.
While pricing for DirecTV Now starts at $35 for 60 channels, AT&T's other pricing plans include $50 per month for 80+ channels, $60 per month for 100+ channels, and $70 per month for 120+ channels. HBO and Cinemax are also available for an additional $5 each per month.
AT&T says the Apple TV deal will be available while supplies last.
