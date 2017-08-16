AT&T Again Giving New DirecTV Now Subscribers a Free Apple TV

Wednesday August 16, 2017 7:35 PM PDT by Juli Clover
AT&T today announced that it's reactivated a deal offering new DirecTV Now subscribers a free 32GB fourth-generation Apple TV with the purchase of a 3-month prepaid DirecTV Now subscription.

A DirecTV NOW subscription starts at $35 per month for the most basic package, so subscribers will need to pay $105 up front to get the deal. AT&T offered a similar deal back when the service first launched, but the original promotion ended months ago.


To get the free Apple TV, new subscribers will need to sign up for DirecTV now at an AT&T Retail or Authorized Retail Store, or through an AT&T Call Center. The deal is not available online.

While pricing for DirecTV Now starts at $35 for 60 channels, AT&T's other pricing plans include $50 per month for 80+ channels, $60 per month for 100+ channels, and $70 per month for 120+ channels. HBO and Cinemax are also available for an additional $5 each per month.

AT&T says the Apple TV deal will be available while supplies last.

Avatar
Mebsat
1 hour ago at 07:47 pm
And if AT&T is giving them away, they are getting them at a discount, so new hardware is coming soon.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
bopajuice
46 minutes ago at 08:15 pm
Got mine within a week during the original promotion. Works great for me. DIRECTV app sucks big time.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gugy
47 minutes ago at 08:14 pm
Maybe DTV Now is not such a hit. I originally subscribed and after the initial 3 month trial, I stopped the subscription. The service was good but the lack of content was awful. I had the HBO and most of the networks and they would only offer few seasons and episodes of the best shows. A big deal breaker.
Unless they fix that, I think they will have hard time switching people in masses to their platform.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
budselectjr
1 hour ago at 07:50 pm
Got mine pretty fast during the original promotion.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
1 hour ago at 07:42 pm
With vudu coming next week and Amazon in a few months, have to say Apple TV is finally the de facto steaming box
Rating: 1 Votes
