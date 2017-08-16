Apple Pulls Apple Pay Support From Websites Selling White Nationalist and Nazi Apparel

Wednesday August 16, 2017 3:39 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has disabled Apple Pay support on websites selling white nationalist and hate group apparel and accessories, reports BuzzFeed.

While Apple did not provide a comment on its decision to pull Apple Pay from the websites, an Apple spokesperson pointed out Apple Pay guidelines that prevent the payments service from being used on sites promoting hate, intolerance, and violence based on race, age, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

On Wednesday, Apple confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it had disabled Apple Pay support for a handful of websites that sold sweaters with Nazi logos, t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "White Pride" and a bumper sticker showing a car plowing into stick figure demonstrators. [...]

Apple removed Apple Pay capabilities from little-known sites including AmericanVikings.com and VinlandClothing.com, the latter of which sells apparel with Nazi logos.
Apple's efforts to block Apple Pay from white nationalist websites comes following a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists and supremacists clashed with counterprotestors over the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue located in Emancipation Park. The event culminated in the death of one person and the injury of 19 others after a white nationalist drove a car into a crowd of people.

While Apple has not made an official statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared two tweets earlier this week calling the events "heartbreaking" and condemning violence and racism.


In addition to Apple, many other sites have been cracking down on white nationalist and white supremacist organizations. PayPal has also pulled payment support from some of the sites in question, while Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Wordpress, and Airbnb have made efforts to quell white nationalist activity on their platforms.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
34 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
SoggyCheese
41 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
Good for them. Hopefully Paypal, MasterCard, Visa, and AmEx do the same.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
cmwade77
35 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
First off, I think this is a good thing, but here is the big question:

Is this also being done the other way around? In other words, are say sites sell Black Supremacist apparel (yes, they exist too) also having Apple Pay Support pulled? I would hope so, after all equality can't work one way.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Nunyabinez
19 minutes ago at 04:08 pm
While I think white supremacist groups are deplorable and disgusting, I am concerned when people start denying access to things based on what that individual believes to be morally repugnant.

While I'm not trying to make a direct comparison between the two, there are plenty of people here who say "Hooray that Tim Cook won't let these people use Apple pay", who also said "How dare Oregonian bakers not make a cake for a gay wedding."

I'm not sure I want to live in a country where people use economics to force their morality on others (even when I agree with their morality), and be honest, that's what Apple is doing here. And I've seen people twist any view that they don't believe in into "hate speech."
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
SoggyCheese
36 minutes ago at 03:51 pm

So in other words they didn't remove Apple Pay from any sites because Apple Pay isn't supported anywhere besides Apple and 1 or 2 other stores.

Erm....I used Apple Pay today to buy coffee from two diffferent locations, buy my lunch, buy some toiletries at the local chemists (drugstore for the colonists), and catch the Tube home. Our local supermarkets take it too, so I can sometimes go days at a time without getting my wallet out. There are even pubs around here that take it.

So I don't know where you get this idea from that Apple Pay is hardly available. It's pretty much everywhere where I live.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alchemistmuffin
40 minutes ago at 03:47 pm

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues ('//forums.macrumors.com/forumdisplay.php?f=47') forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.


I think this is type of news post that SHOULD NOT ALLOW ANY DISCUSSION OR COMMENT.

Have you seen other sites? It turned into political feces fight where everyone is throwing poop at each other.

Seriously, just stop. Disable commenting. Turn it on in a year or so.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
sulpfiction
44 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Bravo!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
40 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Nice going Tim!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
theheadguy
40 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
Waiting for the first person to defend the rights of nazis, but not that of Apple's...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
43 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
How amazing would it be if the comments section for a PRSI article didn't immediately turn into a dumpster fire?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jkcerda
41 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
Private CO, they can do as they wish.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]