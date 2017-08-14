Facebook Rolling Out New Trending News Section on Mobile

Monday August 14, 2017 10:56 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Facebook is introducing a new "Trending News" section to the Facebook app on iOS and Android devices, designed to make it easier for Facebook users to access current and trending news stories, reports TechCrunch.

Trending News aggregates news stories from a wide range of sources and ranks them by the number of publications that are sharing a particular story. The Trending News section can be accessed by going to the "Explore" tab and then scrolling down to the specific "Trending News" section, which Facebook began introducing on iOS a few weeks ago.


From there, news stories are displayed in a list, and tapping a story allows users to read headlines from a range of sources, watch videos, see photos, and view top Facebook posts about the topic. Trending Topics that are seen in the Facebook search feed also share a similar design when tapped.

Facebook first announced plans to redesign its Trending Topics section back in May, with the update aimed at allowing users to see how publications are covering a particular topic as well as relevant discussions from friends and public figures.

Don't worry, if it's trending, your Facebook friends will already have shared it in your feed 10,000,000 times and added their take on subjects they know nothing about.
Great, now we can brainwash ourselves with mainstream media within the Facebook app.
