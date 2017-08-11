Apple Accepting Red Cross Donations to Aid British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts

Apple is accepting donations to the Canadian Red Cross through iTunes to help people affected by ongoing wildfires in British Columbia.
iTunes users in Canada can donate $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, or $200 via their iTunes balance or a linked credit card. Apple will transfer 100 percent of the proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross, which is providing relief efforts for the wildfires. British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency in July.
As of August 6, the BC Wildfire Service said 132 wildfires were currently burning in the province, with a total of 900 wildfires since April 1. As of August 9, over 3,600 personnel were working to fight the fires, which have forced some residents to evacuate due to dangerous conditions, including poor air quality.
Apple routinely accepts Red Cross donations through iTunes for natural disasters, including wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta last year.
Via: iPhone in Canada
