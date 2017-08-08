Tile Launches New 'Pro' Bluetooth Trackers: Up to 2X Range, Twice as Loud, and More Water Resistant

Tile today released two new Bluetooth lost-and-found trackers, Tile Sport and Tile Style, which together make up the new Tile Pro Series.
Tile Sport and Tile Style feature a Bluetooth range of up to 200 feet, double that of the previous Tile Mate and Tile Slim. They're also twice as loud, with new silent, normal, and loud volume options in the updated Tile app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, rolling out on the App Store [Direct Link] today.
Tile's app has also been updated with two additional ringtones and a redesigned proximity meter that provides improved accuracy.
Tile Sport and Tile Style have improved IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a marked improvement over the IP5X and IP57 standards of the Tile Mate and Tile Slim respectively. Tile says the new Pro Series trackers can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for at least 30 minutes.
Both new trackers have more rugged designs than their predecessors. Tile Sport features a tread-like design with a graphite ring for increased durability, while Tile Style is satin white with a so-called subtly-ridged texture.
Unlike the Tile Slim, both new trackers have a cutout in the top-left corner so they can be looped onto keychains or other items. But they're also the thickest Tiles ever at 5.9mm, which is even thicker than the original Tile launched in 2014.
Just like all other Tile trackers, non-replaceable batteries in the new Pro Series models are guaranteed to last one year with no charging required. After 11 months, Tile Sport and Tile Style owners can replace their current Tiles at a discounted price of $25 each through the reTile program. Tile then recycles the old ones.
Tile Sport and Tile Style are available today on Tile's website, and at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The trackers retail for $35 each, or $60 for a two-pack, in the United States. They're $45 each in Canada.
Tiles are small Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to valuable items like a MacBook, passport, or car keys, or placed inside items like wallets and purses, to help you locate them in the event they are lost. Tile's app always shows the last time and place it saw your Tile on a map.
If prompted with the Tile app, the Tile Sport or Tile Style deliver an audible chime to help you locate an item by sound when it's within a range of up to approximately 200 feet, but out of sight. Or, if you lose your iPhone, simply tap the button on the Tile and the device will start chiming, even in silent mode.
Tile also has a feature it calls Community Find, which potentially allows millions of other Tile owners in more than 230 countries to help find your lost item.
So, What's a Tile?
If your Tile moved location since the app last saw it, tap the Notify When Found button in the app. This will securely and anonymously put all other Tile apps on the lookout for your Tile. You’ll receive an alert when another Tiler comes within range of your item. We call this feature Community Find.Tile has generally received decent reviews, but the non-replaceable battery turns what would be a one-time purchase into an annual subscription. If you are a forgetful person, then perhaps it's worth the investment.
