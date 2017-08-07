New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Joins Instagram to Share 'Shot on iPhone' Photos From Users Around the World
Apple has been running ads on Instagram for some time now, but today the company officially created a followable Instagram account.
@Apple will exclusively feature curated and credited photos from iPhone users all over the world, according to Mashable. Apple said product photo galleries, commercials, or other company marketing will never appear on the account, the report adds, although Apple's separate ads will likely remain.
Apple tells followers to use the hashtag #ShotoniPhone for a chance to have their photos shared in one of the galleries.
Tags: Instagram, Shot on iPhone
Nice move, but seems like something that they should have done, from the get go.
