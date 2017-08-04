New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Frowning Poo and 66 Other New Emojis Proposed for Potential Release in 2018's Unicode 11
The 67 new characters proposed for inclusion in Unicode 11 include smiling face with three hearts, smiling face with party hat, blue face with icicles, grinning face with OK as eyes, and an inversion of the well-known poo emoji called "frowning pile of poo."
There's also kangaroo, cupcake, llama, bagel, broom, skateboard, softball, smiling face with cape, and serious face with eye mask and cape. Since Unicode 11 is still so far from release, the list of its included characters and their designs are subject to change.
📝 🌱 Recommendations from the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee for 2018 #UTC152 https://t.co/NQmEZzmkqt pic.twitter.com/I86zmDbWjn— Jeremy Burge 🐥 (@jeremyburge) August 4, 2017
Apple didn't specify a date for the launch of the Unicode 10 characters, but they should appear around the public debut of iOS 11 or soon after. It traditionally takes Apple a few months to include support for new emoji. Last year, the Unicode Consortium released Unicode 9 in June 2016, and then Apple debuted those characters in iOS 10.2 in October 2016.
For a full list of the 67 new emoji candidates in Unicode 11, visit Emojipedia.
Great! thanks for addressing this well known issue.. while at it, any chance to deliver a proper dark mode? it has only been requested for over a decade now..
Not sure the Unicode consortium can help you with that.
You've been asking the Unicode Consortium for Dark Mode for a decade?
