New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Daring Fireball: Apple Watch Series 3 to Feature 'All-New Form Factor'
The third-generation Apple Watch, set to launch this fall, will have an "all-new form factor" according to Daring Fireball's John Gruber.
Though we're likely just over a month away from the debut of the third-generation Apple Watch, if it does indeed launch alongside new iPhones, we've heard very little about the device. Aside from rumors of LTE connectivity and a focus on battery, we don't know what else to expect.
If there are major design changes in the works, Apple has managed to keep them under wraps, perhaps because of all the focus on the iPhone 8 this year.
It's hard to overstate just how big a deal this could be. No mention in Businessweek's report, though, of the all-new form factor that I've heard is coming for this year's new watches.Most rumors about the third-generation Apple Watch have suggested it will be a more minor update that focuses on battery life and other under-the-hood improvements, but ahead of the launch of the Series 2 Apple Watch, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the third version would include the device's first redesign.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
36 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
incompatible with your $10k Apple Watch Edition band
22 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
I just want:
1) the watch face to always be displayed. Awkwardly raising my wrist (which only works if I sort of snap it up) or tapping is dumb - this isn't 1976 when we had to deal with LED digital watches.
2) developer access to watch faces. How is it possible that developers still cannot create custom watch faces?
If keeping the form factor "big" and not adding LTE is necessary to provide the battery necessary for these two things, I'll happily forgo a new form factor and LTE.
14 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
No way will they do round. EVery single app would have to be redone and updated.
18 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
If they do a round WATCH somehow compatible with the existing bands, that would be a solid win. Much like how some prefer the iPhone Plus vs. SE screen sizes. Let people choose what they want.
However, I still don't understand the obsession or need for a cellular chip in these watches. The last thing I need is another data plan, and my iPhone goes everywhere I go except for on a run or a bike ride, and my Series 2 with GPS solves that issue.
I suppose they could take the iPad options route - WATCH purchase with or without cellular.
20 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
incompatible with your $10k Apple Watch Edition bandThe band was 10k?
13 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
I have a Mac, iPhone, iPad, and now AirPods, but still feel no desire, or see a need for, an AppleWatch. My iPhone is always at hand and my schedule isn't all that packed that I need to save seconds getting back to me. Plus, I like my Sub.
26 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
incompatible with your $10k Apple Watch Edition bandstupid. None of the gear from my 2015 F150 fits my $50k 2000 f1250.
27 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
Circle. Please circle.
25 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
Circle. Please circle.
Give me a round option and I'll finally buy.Why? Just aesthetics?
23 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
Round would be great. Two sizes like now. At least one of them (the larger) having a more masculine look would be even greater. Really don't care about LTE one way or the other.
[ Read All Comments ]